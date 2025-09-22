 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20014744 Edited 22 September 2025 – 11:13:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

To provide you with a better gaming experience, we will perform maintenance on Road To Empress.

Maintenance Schedule:

• Start: September 22, 2025, at 14:00 UTC

• End: September 22, 2025, at 16:00 UTC

• Expected Duration: 2 hours

During the maintenance period, you may be unable to log into the game, or experience lag or disconnections. We kindly ask all players to share this notice. If you encounter login failures or are unexpectedly logged out, please wait a moment and try again.

Changed files in this update

