[] The online leaderboard is back, so you can challenge other players and beat their scores

[] General stability improvements for a smoother and more replayable experience



Hi everyone,after a long time, we’ve finally released a new update for Mandala!🌀 Main changes:Web services restored: the game is now stable and fully functional again🙏 We also want to sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and downtime over the past few months. It’s been a challenging period, but now Mandala is back, more stable than ever, ready to be replayed and enjoyed just like at the beginning.A heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported us and had patience. 💜Have fun!