after a long time, we’ve finally released a new update for Mandala!
🌀 Main changes:
Web services restored: the game is now stable and fully functional again
- [] The online leaderboard is back, so you can challenge other players and beat their scores
[] General stability improvements for a smoother and more replayable experience
🙏 We also want to sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and downtime over the past few months. It’s been a challenging period, but now Mandala is back, more stable than ever, ready to be replayed and enjoyed just like at the beginning.
A heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported us and had patience. 💜
Have fun!
Changed files in this update