18 September 2025 Build 20014720 Edited 18 September 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi everyone,
after a long time, we’ve finally released a new update for Mandala!

🌀 Main changes:

Web services restored: the game is now stable and fully functional again

    [] The online leaderboard is back, so you can challenge other players and beat their scores
    [] General stability improvements for a smoother and more replayable experience


🙏 We also want to sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and downtime over the past few months. It’s been a challenging period, but now Mandala is back, more stable than ever, ready to be replayed and enjoyed just like at the beginning.

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported us and had patience. 💜

Have fun!

