The echoes of the past have faded and a new era dawns amongst the clouds. Today the skies are OPEN. We are absolutely thrilled to announce that the full release of Lost Skies is available NOW on Steam!

This is the moment we've all been building towards. It's time to gather your crew, salvage the forgotten technology of the ancients and construct the skyship that will carry you to adventure. A vast world of shattered islands and untold wonders awaits. Brave the ferocious storms, challenge the colossal threats that guard the horizon and carve your own path in a world unbound by land. This is your story, your ship, your adventure.

To celebrate our launch, you can grab Lost Skies at a special discounted price for a limited time!

Go forth Awoken… and reclaim your skies.