17 September 2025 Build 20014683 Edited 18 September 2025 – 04:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

The Aerosoft Publisher Sale is live! 🎉

From September 16 to 23, you can save up to 90% on our entire portfolio on Steam, the Nintendo eShop, the Aerosoft Shop, and the Microsoft Store.

with these games included!

  • Fernbus Simulator (-35%)

  • Fernbus Simulator DLCs (-20%)

  • Fernbus Simulator Football Team Bus (-30%)

  • Tourist Bus Simulator (-40%)

  • Tourist Bus Simulator DLCs (-20%)

Discover & save now:

🔗 https://store.steampowered.com/sale/aerosoftpublishersale25

🔗 https://www.aerosoft.com/en/shop/sale/aerosoft-publisher-sale/

Changed depots in local branch

View more data in app history for build 20014683
Windows 64-bit Windows Content Depot 427101
Windows 64-bitDLC 612261 Fernbus Simulator - Austria/Switzerland Depot 427105
Windows 64-bitDLC 654120 Fernbus Simulator - France Depot 427106
Windows 64-bitDLC 686280 Fernbus Simulator - Usedom Depot 427107
Windows 64-bitDLC 729490 Fernbus Simulator - Football Depot 427110
Windows 64-bitDLC 937720 Fernbus Simulator - Rennsteig Depot 427111
Windows 64-bitDLC 1121090 Fernbus Simulator - Rheintal Depot 427114
Windows 64-bitDLC 1140660 Fernbus Simulator - Belgium Depot 427115
Windows 64-bitDLC 1140661 Fernbus Simulator - Netherlands Depot 427116
Windows 64-bit Fernbus Simulator - Steinhuder Meer Depot 427118
Windows 64-bitDLC 1446990 Fernbus Simulator - D Depot 569704
Windows 64-bitDLC 1446991 Fernbus Simulator - Czech Depot 569705
Windows 64-bitDLC 1471310 Fernbus Simulator - Castle Depot 569706
Windows 64-bitDLC 1635100 Fernbus Simulator - P Depot 569707
Windows 64-bitDLC 3762010 Depot 602738
