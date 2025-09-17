- Increased timeout on requesting time trial tracks from the server.
- Removed the "double jump pad" level blocks.
- Fixed a bug where the player marble would spawn on top of an enemy marble in the tournament at the start of the race.
Update 1.0006
Update notes via Steam Community
