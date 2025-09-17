 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20014674 Edited 17 September 2025 – 11:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Increased timeout on requesting time trial tracks from the server.
- Removed the "double jump pad" level blocks.
- Fixed a bug where the player marble would spawn on top of an enemy marble in the tournament at the start of the race.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2715941
macOS Depot 2715942
