Welcome to Warborne Above Ashes, Driftmasters!



The global open beta kicks off on September 19, and pre-download is already live!

Download the game now:⬇️

Participate in the beta for a chance to earn

Here's the beta server schedule (all times in UTC 0):

Asia: SEC APAC (Recommended: UTC+5 to UTC+10) Server 1: Wrath's Nest Server 2: Eclipsis Server 3: Blazion Launch: September 19, 02:00

Europe: SEC EMEA (Recommended: UTC-1 to UTC +5) Server 1: Starmarrow Server 2: Silentium Server 3: Cindervale Launch: September 19, 09:00

Americas: SEC AMER (Recommended: UTC-10 to UTC-4) Server 1: Ashvara Server 2: Chronos Sca Server 3: Umbracore Launch: September 19, 15:00



To thank our Driftmasters for your support, the [Founder's Pack] will be available during the first launch week. It contains [Limited] and [Exclusive] cosmetics. Its value is equivalent to [Solarbite] + [Subscription Perks]—everything extra? Consider it a bonus.

Official Trailer

FAQ

Q1: What sector (server) do you recommend playing on?

A1: For the smoothest experience, we recommend selecting the region closest to you. Servers will open in the order Asia → Europe → Americas due to time zone differences, so please be patient if your region isn't live yet. We also suggest picking a server and faction with fewer players to reduce wait times and improve your gameplay experience.

Q2: How do I know when the servers go live?

A2: Server launch times are 10:00 AM local time for each region. Please check the server list and corresponding time zones below, and adjust according to your local time:

Asia (SEC APAC): UTC+8

Europe (SEC EMEA): UTC+1

Americas (SEC AMER): UTC-5

Q3: How do I claim rewards from the Allies Assemble event and previous playtests?

A3: After the official launch on September 19, open the [Events] menu in-game and click [Past Beta Events & Allies Assemble Rewards]. Follow the on-screen instructions to claim your rewards. More details on claiming these rewards will be shared later. The Allies Assemble is currently ongoing, so make sure you and your Warband participate to be eligible. Get ready for launch and secure your loot early!

Enter Allies Assemble Event

Q4: How is the number of servers decided?

A4: Server numbers are based on actual pre-registration numbers and design expectations. We ensure each server has enough players for a full experience. Rest assured: after each season, servers will be connected, allowing players from different planetary servers to interact and battle freely. We are also planning to make cross-sector battles a regular feature, so even if your friends or rivals are on different servers this season, you may face them on the battlefield next season!

Q5: Which platforms is Warborne Above Ashes available on?

A5: You can play via Steam, Epic Games, or the official PC client. Accounts are cross-platform, and all in-game data is shared, so no matter which platform you choose, you'll fight alongside your allies on the same battlefield.

Q6: Will game progress be wiped at launch?

A6: No. All data will be preserved when the game officially launches.

Q7: Warborne Above Ashes – System Requirements

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) / Windows 11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 10 GB available space

Sound: Onboard

VR Support: Not supported

Note: Strongly recommended to install on an SSD disk

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) / Windows 11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMB Ryzen 7 3700X

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 10 GB available space

Sound: Onboard

VR Support: Not supported

Note: Installation on an SSD is required

Q8: What should I do if the game fails to download properly? A8: First, make sure your hard drive has enough free space and try re-downloading the game. If the problem persists, you can reach out via the official Discord or customer support for assistance. Customer support mail: warborne_support@qoolandgames.com

Warborne Above Ashes welcomes all Driftmasters! If you have any additional questions or suggestions, please share them in our community.

See you on ATHAS on September 19. The time for war is now!