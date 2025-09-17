This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Realms fam!

We’ve been a bit quiet since the July mega update—because we’ve been heads‑down building. Today we’re rolling out new tools, navigation upgrades, clearer docs, and important Steam release clarifications. Let’s get into it. ✨



Watch the in-Depth Update Video Here:

🚀 What’s New

🧭 New 3D ViewCube (Viewport)

Navigate big builds faster and with more precision:

Click faces/corners to snap to ortho or isometric views

Drag the cube to orbit the camera

Lightweight, always‑available navigation to reduce camera friction

Especially helpful for large scenes and precision placement workflows

🧰 TileForge Is Here (Not STL Forge)

Meet TileForge—our in‑editor tile customizer for Hex Crafter that lets you craft custom tiles and tile groups.

Where to find it: Open Hex Crafter and use the top menu icon, or jump to the new “Custom Tiles” tab in the Toolbox.

How it works:

Create a tile or group with the look you want—mix terrain types, blend materials, place props

Save —your creations appear in Toolbox → Custom Tiles for instant reuse

Edit anytime via the Edit button (top‑right of each thumbnail)—iterate without losing placements

Publish to Steam Workshop to share your creations with the community

⚠️ Clarification: TileForge ≠ STL Forge. TileForge is for in‑engine customization inside Hex Crafter. STL Forge is a separate (coming soon) tool focused on printable tiles.

📚 New: MoR Manual (Living Documentation)

We’ve launched a Manual on the website—a living guide that grows with the product.

Manual:

https://www.masterofrealms.com/mor-ea-11-manual



📜Patch Notes — 0.8 TileForge Update

Hex Crafter upgrades, faster Toolbox, and stability fixes

Added:

Credits: VIP Backers names list added to the in-app Credits page.

Reworked Saving System (Hex Crafter): Faster, more reliable saves.

TileForge UX tweaks: Smoother create/edit flow inside Hex Crafter.

TileForge mode (Hex Crafter): Create custom tiles and tile groups directly in-engine; non-destructive edit and reuse.

Themes in Toolbox: Themes are now browsable and placeable directly from the Toolbox.

Optimized Toolbox: Faster load and scrolling for large libraries; improved responsiveness.

New & improved Data Management workflow: Behind-the-scenes refactor for safer saves, cleaner data, and fewer edge-case errors.

3D ViewCube gizmo: Click faces/edges/corners to snap to ortho/iso; drag to orbit; Home to reset.

Fixed:

DX12 startup crash: Resolved crash on launch when running under DirectX 12.

Video capture static lead-in: Removed the long static at the beginning of captured videos.

Country tiles not loading correctly: Fixed Toolbox population for country tiles and related categories .

Path/River intersections: Corrected overlap/connectivity behavior.



🧨 Steam Release — Clarifications

To set expectations and reduce confusion:

Final Steam keys: You will receive permanent product keys (separate from playtest keys) at release. These add the base product to your library.

DLC entitlements: Themes & feature DLCs are already granted for Kickstarter backers via BackerKit according to pledge tier. Expect a second email with DLC keys at release (keys may arrive within a short window; they’re tied to your pledge).

Backer access: All backers will receive the Steam release according to their pledge‑tier benefits. If your tier includes specific themes/features, those will be included via DLC keys.

Kickstarter “Delivered” status: We are considering marking the Kickstarter as Delivered at the time of the Steam release to reflect fulfillment of your pledged rewards via Steam keys. This will not stop updates—we’ll continue shipping improvements, fixes, and any content you’re entitled to. You’ll keep receiving updates to everything you’ve received, of course.

If your email has changed or you don’t receive keys at launch, please open a ticket in Discord → Support so we can reissue promptly.

🗺️ Create, Share, Get Featured

With TileForge + Hex Crafter, you can now build faster and smarter:

Combine core themes with your own custom sets to prototype biomes

Reuse saved groups across projects to speed up workflows

Post screenshots in Hall of Exhibits on Discord for a chance to be featured in #🐐‑vault‑of‑legends

Tag us on socials—community spotlights are live and ongoing

🛠️ Feedback & Support

Report bugs/crashes via the in‑app reporter or Discord → Support Channels

Share feature requests in #feedback —QoL wins are prioritized for upcoming hotfixes

We’re tracking known issues and pushing incremental fixes

🔮 What’s Next

All Themed Tile Groups hooked and working inside the application (final QA pass underway)

Chunking content into DLCs and preparing distribution for keys & bundles (store metadata, entitlement checks)

Continued performance profiling

Quality‑of‑life passes

Hotfix window for any regressions introduced by new additions

🌟 Almost There!

We’re getting very close to the Steam launch phase. From a small prototype to a growing toolkit, we’ve only reached this milestone because you believed in the vision.

As noted above, we’re considering marking the Kickstarter as Delivered alongside the Steam release to reflect fulfillment through your keys. That doesn’t end development—we’ll keep rolling out updates, improvements, and any pledged content you’ve received.

Thank you for riding along—testing builds, sending feedback, and cheering us on. 🙌

Please keep sharing your thoughts and creations; your support is what turns the future of Master of Realms into reality. 💙



— The Master of Realms Team