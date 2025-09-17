Fixed an issue where the version rule [Killing Frenzy] took effect at an incorrect timing.

Fixed an issue where [Foso] could not trigger the hidden MVP animation.

Fixed an issue where defensive turrets resurrected by the version rule [Weeds] still provided gold rewards.

Fixed an issue where [Ignite] did not display the hit rate.

Fixed an issue with the timeliness of numerical updates for effects related to kill, death, and assist counts.

Fixed an issue where cards copied by the player trait [Imitation Master] did not have the corresponding card keywords.

Fixed an issue where returning to the settlement page would cause players' world points to be calculated repeatedly.