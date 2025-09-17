 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20014389 Edited 17 September 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

 

  1. Fixed an issue where the version rule [Killing Frenzy] took effect at an incorrect timing.

  2. Fixed an issue where [Foso] could not trigger the hidden MVP animation.

  3. Fixed an issue where defensive turrets resurrected by the version rule [Weeds] still provided gold rewards.

  4. Fixed an issue where [Ignite] did not display the hit rate.

  5. Fixed an issue with the timeliness of numerical updates for effects related to kill, death, and assist counts.

  6. Fixed an issue where cards copied by the player trait [Imitation Master] did not have the corresponding card keywords.

  7. Fixed an issue where returning to the settlement page would cause players' world points to be calculated repeatedly.

  8. Fixed an issue where adjusting Hero Re-training during World Championship matches would cause display errors when returning to the main menu and re-entering.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20014389
Depot 1278541
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link