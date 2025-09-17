 Skip to content
Major 17 September 2025 Build 20014277 Edited 17 September 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

0.12.3 Release Notes:

This update brings us up to date with AlphaTheta's professional standard DJM-A9 mixer, and introduces the brand new CDJ-3000X. Experience the latest and greatest in Tribe.

CDJ-3000X: This powerful new player features a larger touchscreen with dedicated modes for Beat Loop, Beat Jump, and Key Shift. These new functions make it easier than ever to get creative with your mixing.

DJM-A9: We’ve loaded this new mixer with 5 brand-new Beat FX: Spiral, Helix, Triplet Filter, Triplet Roll, and Mobius. Play around with these to add fresh energy to your sets.

