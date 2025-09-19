Welcome to the True Post-Apocalyptic World!

"After Long Night" is a sandbox building game with RTS gameplay, where you face a world completely overrun by zombies. The entire city is your resource hub. Search for supplies, build shelters, and recruit your own army of survivors. When the zombie hordes approach, will you defend, or strike first? The choice is yours!

Developed by CrazyDog Studio and published by OKJOY, "After Long Night", a post-apocalyptic zombie-themed base-building RTS, is officially released today! Get 10% off at launch—only $8.99!

At launch, we also have a bundle deal with the highly-rated zombie-themed games "ZED ZONE" and "Dread Dawn"—and you get an extra discount on top of that!

In the full version, you can experience the following content:

Complete Main Campaign

Join George and Tom to lead survivors back to Little Raccoon City through five chapters and uncover the truth behind the zombie outbreak!

Full Technology Tree

"I think this might work!" Invent quirky yet scientifically-sound post-apocalyptic technology using scrap and garbage!

Challenge Mode

Use your strategy and the knowledge gained from the campaign to build your fortress and survive wave after wave of intense zombie attacks!

Endless Mode

Face an endless onslaught of zombies in Little Raccoon City! Will you survive a day or a month? Optimize your strategy and keep breaking your own records!

Cheat Mode

Devious humans use “/” to break the fourth wall! In this sandbox mode, feel free to test anything you want!

Map Editor

Unleash your imagination! Create your own cities and levels! Share your map files and let other survivors try out your creations!

Fun Sichuan-Chongqing Dialect Voice Acting

“Here comes Iron Tuo Tuo!” “Eat cannonballs, you brat!” “Dongfeng Express, got it?” Fun local dialect voice acting adds a unique immersion to your post-apocalyptic survival!

In "After Long Night", every choice is a matter of life and death, and every construction brings hope.

Come join the adventure and write your own survival legend!

