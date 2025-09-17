This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed several bugs that caused animal companions to fail to work

Newly added followers fail to automatically bind to designated animals.

Interaction Improvements

- Fish caught by fishing birds now appear directly on the character.

- Animal companion icons are now displayed in the armament list.

- If the number of animals exceeds the corral capacity, further growth is disabled. This prevents excessive animals from causing performance issues or overwhelming available workforce.