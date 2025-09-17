 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20014045 Edited 17 September 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed several bugs that caused animal companions to fail to work

Newly added followers fail to automatically bind to designated animals.

Interaction Improvements

- Fish caught by fishing birds now appear directly on the character.

- Animal companion icons are now displayed in the armament list.

- If the number of animals exceeds the corral capacity, further growth is disabled. This prevents excessive animals from causing performance issues or overwhelming available workforce.

Changed depots in beta branch

Windows Depot 1876881
