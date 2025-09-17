Bug Fixes
Fixed game pooping itself when you kill your own soldier
Fixed friendly error appearing when killed creature hits another with the bullet it shot while it was alive
Features
Added warning while trying to leave while the federation is on a station and you have not yet dealt with them
Balancing
Removed the terminal from the elevator room (it was causing soft locks).
Added elevator to spawn in medbays and offices.
Reduced hacking time from 10 seconds (wtf?) to 3.
Terminals are now destructible and dismantlable
Reduced the time needed to loot small and big power cells
Reduced amount of enemies needed to be killed to complete the victory condition "Kill Federation Soldiers" from 100% of initially spawned to 75% of initially spawned
Misc
Added creature count per team to the debug panel accessible by pressing F6
