17 September 2025 Build 20014035 Edited 17 September 2025 – 10:59:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed game pooping itself when you kill your own soldier

  • Fixed friendly error appearing when killed creature hits another with the bullet it shot while it was alive

Features

  • Added warning while trying to leave while the federation is on a station and you have not yet dealt with them

Balancing

  • Removed the terminal from the elevator room (it was causing soft locks).

  • Added elevator to spawn in medbays and offices.

  • Reduced hacking time from 10 seconds (wtf?) to 3.

  • Terminals are now destructible and dismantlable

  • Reduced the time needed to loot small and big power cells

  • Reduced amount of enemies needed to be killed to complete the victory condition "Kill Federation Soldiers" from 100% of initially spawned to 75% of initially spawned

Misc

  • Added creature count per team to the debug panel accessible by pressing F6

