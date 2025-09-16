# ⚙️ Scheduled Maintenance – September 17 ⚙️
Hello friends!
Tomorrow, **September 17 at 13:00 server time**, we will carry out maintenance.
## Patch notes:
* Guild faction changes will be applied for all guilds that submitted applications.
* Fixed a bug with skill upgrades in the Zodiac system.
* Fixed an issue where characters with the VIP buff could sometimes appear dead to other players while still alive.
* Added the ability to use **Wishing Pull** for characters level 131+.
* Fixed the buff for the losing side in **Pindus Battlefield**.
* Fixed the quest in **Wonderland**: it is now a proper daily quest and will correctly reset each day.
**Estimated duration:** 30 minutes.
Thank you for your patience and support!
