# ⚙️ Scheduled Maintenance – September 17 ⚙️



Hello friends!



Tomorrow, **September 17 at 13:00 server time**, we will carry out maintenance.



## Patch notes:



* Guild faction changes will be applied for all guilds that submitted applications.

* Fixed a bug with skill upgrades in the Zodiac system.

* Fixed an issue where characters with the VIP buff could sometimes appear dead to other players while still alive.

* Added the ability to use **Wishing Pull** for characters level 131+.

* Fixed the buff for the losing side in **Pindus Battlefield**.

* Fixed the quest in **Wonderland**: it is now a proper daily quest and will correctly reset each day.



**Estimated duration:** 30 minutes.



Thank you for your patience and support!

