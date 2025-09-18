CTS Update v1.2.2 is here!
With version 1.2.2, City Transport Simulator receives a major update that noticeably improves immersion: signals have finally been adjusted so you’ll experience fewer delays. In addition, the update gives you new customization options for the stop chime, lets you transfer renamed stations to Sandbox Mode, and fixes numerous bugs.
For more info, check out our new video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_9japvTkM0
CTS v1.2.2 Changelog
New Features
- Stop Chime can now be selected in the customization menu.
- Flexity: Added camera and mirror adjustment.
- New Indicator Off key binding available for buses.
- Renamed Stations in Career Mode can now be transferred to Sandbox Mode.
Improvements & Optimizations
- Signals reworked to significantly reduce waiting times.
- Main Station: Adjusted speed limits.
- Passenger system improved:
- Spawn only at stops with actual departures.
- Now check timetables and are assigned to a matching line.
- Players can easily walk through passengers without getting stuck.
Vehicles
- MAN Lion’s City:
- Fixed artifacts and shading errors on the rear window.
- Removed graphic glitch on the front destination display.
- Passengers now board correctly at the starting position.
- Black exterior areas are now properly glazed.
- ECAS system: Improved kneeling function—no longer gets stuck, especially on articulated and double-axle buses.
- MAN Lion’s City A23 (3-door): Fixed double seat occupancy.
- MAN Lion’s City A26/A47: Added mirror material at door 2.
- E1: Line number now displays correctly.
- R2.2b: Corrected cloudy window panes.
- StadtRegioTram: Fixed mirror clipping when adjusting.
- GT6: No penalty for deadman’s switch.
- GT8N: Added vehicle length in selection menu.
- ULF: Door release now reliably disengages the brake.
- GT6: Added headlight beams.
- Adjusted pantograph heights.
Bug Fixes
- Switch rod functional again.
- Collision detection with AI vehicles corrected.
- Fixed issue where vehicles ran red lights at intersections.
- Added missing overhead line at Jakob-De-Zuet-Straße.
- Correctly positioned stop marker at Toriyama Allee.
- Fixed issue where fewer passengers appeared over time.
- In-game hints no longer repeatedly appear/disappear.
- Fixed issue where view angle couldn’t be changed after seat adjustment.
- Resolved issue where the steering wheel became unresponsive if mouse mode was set to “throttle/brake only”.
