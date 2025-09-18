Bugs screamed. Code cried. The patch didn’t care.Everything acting up got dragged out back and “retired” permanently.

We nuked the nastiest bugs, smacked the keybinds until they learned some manners, and even the elevators got taught a lesson.Here’s what we hammered into shape this time:

Fixed custom keybinds not saving properly. There’s one final reset with this patch, but once you set them again, they’ll stick for good.

Cleaned up tons of small map issues, including clipping, textures, and other minor cases.

Achievements that were unlocking incorrectly should now work as intended.

Falling into the kill plane will no longer respawn you at the wrong location.

Fixed a bug where Balloonmen could spontaneously explode a few seconds after loading a save.

The fuse box on the first DLC level should now work properly for everyone.

We’ve adjusted saving on the first level: you can still save before or after the elevator ride, but not while it’s moving - turns out the elevator refuses to cooperate mid-journey.

Stay cool, sip your drinks, enjoy the last days of summer… 'cause October’s forecast has Hurricane Dude on the radar, bringing a rain of update heavy enough to drown the maps like a clogged motel bathroom.