The v4.10 comes packed with two new Pro Motocross Championship tracks, lots of new fixes and improvements, like a lower probability of rain or snow in online lobbies, as well additions to customization like new gear from the Thor MX26 collection, patriotic graphics kits for the bikes, new kits for ATV's from the guys over at the ATV Big Air Tour, new color options for Yoshimura RS-12's, and plenty more.

The 2025 OEM Vehicle Pack DLC will see a major change in the form of new bonus vehicles being added to the pack:

Honda: 2007 CR125R, and CR250R bikes, and 2014 TRX 450R ATV

Kawasaki: 2014 KFX450R ATV and 2020 Teryx KRX 1000 UTV

KTM: 2009 450 SX ATV

Suzuki: 2009 LT-R450 ATV

Yamaha: 2018 YFZ450R and YFZ450R SE ATV's and 2018 YXZ 1000R and YXZ 1000R SE UTV's

FULL PATCH NOTES

Additions & Updates

2025 Pro Motocross 2025 Pro Motocross releases are coming to a close. Ironman and Unadilla are available now! The Budds Creek finale will release next week Tuesday. Each track releases with new or updated bonus events, including: Ironman Invitational, Unadilla Pit Bike, Budds Creek SX, and Thunder Valley Waypoint.

Vehicle Customization By popular request… race team graphic kits featured at 2025 RedBud are now available for Triumph and Yamaha! Yoshimura RS-12 exhausts now available in custom color for all four-stroke MX bikes and ATVs. 2024/2025 Triumph bikes also get access to Tsunami graphics by Rival Ink. And Throttle Syndicate 3 Rib seats are now also available for all base game and 2025 MX bikes. More customization for all ATVs courtesy of Alba Racing! Armat Beadlock wheels come in bare metal and coated variants, see how they look with or withoutmud plugs. Then get fitted with the Armat Sport 3 or Intimidator bumpers, also in bare metal and coated variants. Check out new kits from our friends at ATV Big Air Tour! Derek Guetter and John Langaas graphic have been adapted for the Rainbow ATV and all OEM ATVs.

Rider Customization Head to the Locker to check out four of our favorite sets from Thor's MX-26 collection! On first is Sportmode League in 3 stock and custom color variants. Send it out of the park with the Reflex Sport Rogue helmet. Sportmode Synth is up next available in blue, white, black, red, custom color styles. Pair it with Fleet Storm helmet and Activate Patriot goggles for maximum RedBud appeal! Get ready for the gatedrop with Launchmode Futura! And look forward to completing the fit with matching Launchmode gloves, Activate Flite goggles, and Fleet Forge helmet. Best for last is Launchmode Bleach in camo, acid, aqua, orchid and custom color. This rad kit has matching gloves and looks excellent with the Fleet Blackout and Whiteout helmets.

DLC Owners of 2025 OEM Vehicle Pack DLCs also gain access to the “bonus” vehicles included in previous years' releases. Honda: 2007 CR125R and CR250R MX bikes, and 2014 Honda TRX 450R ATV Kawasaki: 2014 KFX450R ATV and 2020 Teryx KRX 1000 UTV KTM: 2009 450 SX ATV Suzuki: 2009 LT-R450 ATV Yamaha: 2018 YFZ450R and YFZ450R SE ATVs, and 2018 YXZ 1000R and YXZ 1000R SE UTVs





Fixes & Improvements

Online The probability of Rain and Snow weather has been reduced to ZERO during online playlists. This temporary measure is in response to reports of players leaving playlists when encountering adverse weather conditions. This decision was made after some deliberation; ultimately, we felt that keeping lobbies full is important. We plan to collect data from this period onward to make a more informed decision in the future. Let us know what you're seeing on Discord.gg/MXvsATV.

Gameplay The 2025 Pro Motocross will become available in Series mode upon the release of 2025 Budds Creek. The Event Settings option Conditions (weather/lighting) has its settings retained when returning from gameplay or other menus.

Customization The 2025 Red Bull KTM graphic kit is updated to use all official race team sponsor logos. The ’24 Monster Energy Star Yamaha USA graphic kit is now available for 2023/2024 Yamaha MX bikes. Improved fitment of goggle straps to goggles and helmets, particularly for Fox Main goggles.

Animation Improved hand and body position during stunt animations: Cordova, Rock Solid, Double Can, and Lazy Boy. Fixed minor foot skating and pelvis popping in menu idle animations. Also cleaned-up transition animations in Locker categories. Significantly reduced in-air mobility during the Bike Flip stunt to prevent the animation from wigging out during rotations.



Known Issues