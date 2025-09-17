 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20013581 Edited 17 September 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
1. Fixed incorrect user highlighting on the leaderboard.
2. Fixed mistimed pop-ups for certain characters and items.
3. Added login failure prompts in specific scenarios.
4. Fixed missing titles in Trait Sketch.
5. Optimized music for some option nodes and videos.

