1. Fixed incorrect user highlighting on the leaderboard.
2. Fixed mistimed pop-ups for certain characters and items.
3. Added login failure prompts in specific scenarios.
4. Fixed missing titles in Trait Sketch.
5. Optimized music for some option nodes and videos.
September 17 Version Update Notice
Update notes via Steam Community
