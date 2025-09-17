Greetings wizardfolk,



Welcome to the Wonders of Wizardry Update! (v0.04.00) For this magical event we've decided to focus on new content more than anything else, and so we're happy to announce a slew of new cards, monsters and encounters.



List of changes:

🃏 20+ New Cards with the following effects:

Handy : Does something after you keep it in your hand at the end of turn.

Consume : Converts one resource (Shield, Poison, etc.) into another.

Ethereal : These cards get put into the Pocket Dimension (a separate deck) until end of combat.

Brittle: These cards get destroyed permanently when played.

👹 New encounters and monsters that also utilize those effects.

🔥 Visual effects when casting spells!

🐞 Feedback/bug reporting.

👨‍🎨 Many art improvements, including but not exclusive to:

New and updated card art.

Updated spellbook and cast button.

New fonts.

New logo.

🌲 Evergreen improvements like rebalancing & bug fixes.

These new pieces of content introduced a bit of a shock to the system, so we'd love to see what kind of builds you can come up with this time around. Also, please report any glitch you find using the new bug reporting feature. Thanks so much, it helps out a lot!



Happy casting,

- Jonas & Daan