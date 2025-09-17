Hello, Travelers!
We're excited to share with you the detailed patch notes for Patch 1.0.5, rolling out today.
We're continuing to monitor your feedback as we look ahead toward what's next.
Thank you for playing, and good luck with the journey!
Changes
Increased bonus Stardust obtained by defeating Heroic Bosses at higher difficulties (0/1/3/5 ⇒ 0/2/4/7)
Increased bonus Stardust obtained from activating Evil Lucid Dreams (1 ⇒ 3)
In co-op games, the Light Pillar in the World of Pure White no longer requires all players to be nearby
Travelers can no longer be chain-stunned by the Oppressor’s hypnosis attack in Forgotten Naraka’s cave
Meteor Showers during Hazardous Weather in Land of Pyrana now stop after all enemies are defeated
The star that enhances the first obtained Essence now ignores certain Essences such as Camilla’s Gift and Metallic Crystal
Vesper with Reckless Leap equipped now casts Discipline at maximum range instantly if cast beyond range
Fixed a bug where Baam’s teleport attack marker and actual hit location differed when receiving a movement speed bonus
Fixed a bug where teleporting away and leaving summoned monsters behind on some maps occupied by Stalkers in the Eroded Isle of Despair would make progression impossible
Fixed several text typos and translation errors
Bug Fixes
General
Fixed a bug where crashes could corrupt save files, display Korean text, and break the Constellation UI
Fixed a bug where the final boss cutscene sometimes wouldn’t start, leaving the screen white and starting the battle anyway
Fixed a bug where characters could not move upon reaching the World of Pure White
Fixed a bug where killing Azraq with DoT damage mid-roll caused the soul to spawn outside the map and locked the rift
Fixed some achievements occasionally not unlocking:
True Support, Master of Evasion, Introduction to Elements
Fixed a bug where aiming indicators for channeled Memories like Shadow Bullet, Bone Crusher, and Beam of Balance would remain and prevent skill casting
This fix applies to cases when they are cast simultaneously with other Memories, auto-cast via Somnambulism Curse or Self-Writing Story Star, interrupted by CC, or canceled by death
Fixed a bug where buying Star Slots consecutively allowed purchases without enough Stardust
Fixed a bug where canceling Bone Crusher on maps affected by Distorted Space caused Memories to lock or become permanently unstoppable
Fixed a bug where monsters gained excessive health when leveling up under the Dark Urge Lucid Dream due to HP calculation errors
Fixed a bug where Memories and Essences acquired from the Altar of Transcendence were not treated as discovered
Fixed a bug where shared Constellation descriptions appeared in the Flexible Star list even if no shared Constellations were unlocked
Fixed a bug where loading a game with Essence of Frost reset the tooltip HP gain to 0
Fixed a bug where water sounds in certain areas of Whispering Lotus Plateau ignored volume settings
Fixed a bug where Lightning Dance could teleport players past barriers
Fixed a bug where lowercase “m” in Traveler names displayed incorrectly
Fixed a bug where Azraq would sometimes cast a basic attack without warning while using special attacks
Fixed a bug where Dark Moon Spear thrust tracking speed was affected by FPS
Fixed a bug where the game started with a few seconds already elapsed
Characters
Lacerta – Fixed a bug where upgrading Quick Draw removed the charge reduction effect of the Indiscriminate Barrage Star
Lacerta – Fixed a bug where Lizard Oil Star’s charge increase effect was not applied when used with other Stars enhancing dodge skills
Lacerta – Fixed a bug where the movement speed bonus of Flexible Lizard Star stacked multiple times
Nachia – Fixed a bug where the Impressive Dance Steps Star did not work or reduced buff duration
Nachia – Fixed a bug where summons sometimes spawned on the opposite side of the map when Heroic Boss cutscenes started
Nachia – Fixed a bug where summon HP displayed differently in Lobby and Recollections tooltip than in actual gameplay
Bismuth – Fixed a bug where Good Material Star did not work
Bismuth – Fixed a bug where Distorted Mind Memory was counted as Light Damage Memory instead of Dark Damage Memory in achievements
Bismuth – Fixed a bug where Valiant Heart’s damage text was displayed in blue (Ability Power) instead of the correct format
Co-Op
Fixed a bug where Nyx’s Black Hole pulled all players except the host too strongly
Fixed a bug where interacting with the Dream Teller and moving to another map during dialogue would lock the player’s controls
Fixed a bug where Adventure Essence triggered even when the player was dead
Fixed a bug where the name of the Rift of Beginnings was sometimes displayed incorrectly on the client
Performance Improvements
Fixed severe performance drops when gaining gradually fading shields (e.g., Mass Protection, Blizzard), especially in co-op
Slightly improved performance when many enemies are on screen
Slightly optimized visual effects of Hunter monsters
Limited the number of Fireballs launched by Essence of Scorch; Fireballs are now “compressed” when exceeding the limit
Tooltip numbers remain unchanged, but the number of actual Fireballs decreases, and their Single Target Damage increases to keep total damage equal
Maximum Fireballs: 40 in solo play, 15 in co-op
Limited the number of projectiles when using “Say Hello to My Little Friends!” with Bismuth’s Pure Soul; projectiles are now “compressed” when exceeding the limit
Tooltip numbers remain unchanged, but the number of actual projectiles decreases, and their Single Target Dameage increases to keep total damage equal
Maximum projectiles: 30 in solo, 20 in 2-player co-op, 10 in 3+ player co-op
Thank you for being part of our journey and for supporting the game — your passion and insights help us shape the world of dreams together.
Thank you!
– Lizard Smoothie💫
