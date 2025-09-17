Hello, Travelers!

We're excited to share with you the detailed patch notes for Patch 1.0.5, rolling out today.

We're continuing to monitor your feedback as we look ahead toward what's next.

Thank you for playing, and good luck with the journey!

Changes

Increased bonus Stardust obtained by defeating Heroic Bosses at higher difficulties (0/1/3/5 ⇒ 0/2/4/7)

Increased bonus Stardust obtained from activating Evil Lucid Dreams (1 ⇒ 3)

In co-op games, the Light Pillar in the World of Pure White no longer requires all players to be nearby

Travelers can no longer be chain-stunned by the Oppressor’s hypnosis attack in Forgotten Naraka’s cave

Meteor Showers during Hazardous Weather in Land of Pyrana now stop after all enemies are defeated

The star that enhances the first obtained Essence now ignores certain Essences such as Camilla’s Gift and Metallic Crystal

Vesper with Reckless Leap equipped now casts Discipline at maximum range instantly if cast beyond range

Fixed a bug where Baam’s teleport attack marker and actual hit location differed when receiving a movement speed bonus

Fixed a bug where teleporting away and leaving summoned monsters behind on some maps occupied by Stalkers in the Eroded Isle of Despair would make progression impossible

Fixed several text typos and translation errors

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug where crashes could corrupt save files, display Korean text, and break the Constellation UI

Fixed a bug where the final boss cutscene sometimes wouldn’t start, leaving the screen white and starting the battle anyway

Fixed a bug where characters could not move upon reaching the World of Pure White

Fixed a bug where killing Azraq with DoT damage mid-roll caused the soul to spawn outside the map and locked the rift

Fixed some achievements occasionally not unlocking: True Support, Master of Evasion, Introduction to Elements

Fixed a bug where aiming indicators for channeled Memories like Shadow Bullet, Bone Crusher, and Beam of Balance would remain and prevent skill casting This fix applies to cases when they are cast simultaneously with other Memories, auto-cast via Somnambulism Curse or Self-Writing Story Star, interrupted by CC, or canceled by death

Fixed a bug where buying Star Slots consecutively allowed purchases without enough Stardust

Fixed a bug where canceling Bone Crusher on maps affected by Distorted Space caused Memories to lock or become permanently unstoppable

Fixed a bug where monsters gained excessive health when leveling up under the Dark Urge Lucid Dream due to HP calculation errors

Fixed a bug where Memories and Essences acquired from the Altar of Transcendence were not treated as discovered

Fixed a bug where shared Constellation descriptions appeared in the Flexible Star list even if no shared Constellations were unlocked

Fixed a bug where loading a game with Essence of Frost reset the tooltip HP gain to 0

Fixed a bug where water sounds in certain areas of Whispering Lotus Plateau ignored volume settings

Fixed a bug where Lightning Dance could teleport players past barriers

Fixed a bug where lowercase “m” in Traveler names displayed incorrectly

Fixed a bug where Azraq would sometimes cast a basic attack without warning while using special attacks

Fixed a bug where Dark Moon Spear thrust tracking speed was affected by FPS

Fixed a bug where the game started with a few seconds already elapsed

Characters

Lacerta – Fixed a bug where upgrading Quick Draw removed the charge reduction effect of the Indiscriminate Barrage Star

Lacerta – Fixed a bug where Lizard Oil Star’s charge increase effect was not applied when used with other Stars enhancing dodge skills

Lacerta – Fixed a bug where the movement speed bonus of Flexible Lizard Star stacked multiple times

Nachia – Fixed a bug where the Impressive Dance Steps Star did not work or reduced buff duration

Nachia – Fixed a bug where summons sometimes spawned on the opposite side of the map when Heroic Boss cutscenes started

Nachia – Fixed a bug where summon HP displayed differently in Lobby and Recollections tooltip than in actual gameplay

Bismuth – Fixed a bug where Good Material Star did not work

Bismuth – Fixed a bug where Distorted Mind Memory was counted as Light Damage Memory instead of Dark Damage Memory in achievements

Bismuth – Fixed a bug where Valiant Heart’s damage text was displayed in blue (Ability Power) instead of the correct format

Co-Op

Fixed a bug where Nyx’s Black Hole pulled all players except the host too strongly

Fixed a bug where interacting with the Dream Teller and moving to another map during dialogue would lock the player’s controls

Fixed a bug where Adventure Essence triggered even when the player was dead

Fixed a bug where the name of the Rift of Beginnings was sometimes displayed incorrectly on the client

Performance Improvements

Fixed severe performance drops when gaining gradually fading shields (e.g., Mass Protection, Blizzard), especially in co-op

Slightly improved performance when many enemies are on screen

Slightly optimized visual effects of Hunter monsters

Limited the number of Fireballs launched by Essence of Scorch; Fireballs are now “compressed” when exceeding the limit Tooltip numbers remain unchanged, but the number of actual Fireballs decreases, and their Single Target Damage increases to keep total damage equal Maximum Fireballs: 40 in solo play, 15 in co-op

Limited the number of projectiles when using “Say Hello to My Little Friends!” with Bismuth’s Pure Soul; projectiles are now “compressed” when exceeding the limit Tooltip numbers remain unchanged, but the number of actual projectiles decreases, and their Single Target Dameage increases to keep total damage equal Maximum projectiles: 30 in solo, 20 in 2-player co-op, 10 in 3+ player co-op



Thank you for being part of our journey and for supporting the game — your passion and insights help us shape the world of dreams together.

Thank you!

– Lizard Smoothie💫