The underground is alive and it just got louder!



We’re excited to announce that DeLe-GT, one of the most powerful voices of the scene, joins ANTRO with a brand new exclusive track. This fresh addition brings new energy to your journey through ANTRO, blending the intense platforming and storytelling with beats that hit harder than ever.



DeLe-GT’s new track is more than just music. It’s a pulse that drives the rebellion forward. Whether you’re running through collapsing tunnels or facing the oppressive Regime, this new song will keep your heart pounding.





And the best part? It’s available today. Jump back in, turn up the volume, and let the underground shake your speakers.

Want to enjoy Antro’s soundtrack outside the game? We’ve got you covered! Starting today, you can grab the brand new ANTRO Game + Music Bundle, giving you both the full game and its powerful soundtrack together at a special price.