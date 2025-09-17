It’s been a while since the last patch, but a few loose ends were still waiting for some love.

So here’s a small but meaningful update!



This patch brings a new language option and a couple of fixes to smooth things out:

Japanese translation added!

This one took a bit of extra care, with plenty of font adjustments to make sure everything looks just right. A big thank you goes out to my sister for the translation.

Bugfix: Fragile Victory now properly reduces maximum health by the intended amount.

Bugfix: Attract Mode now works as intended.

Bugfix: Added missing translation for "Extra Points".

Thanks to the community for the bug reports!



Have fun in the game and ハイスコアを叩き出そう！