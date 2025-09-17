 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20013345 Edited 17 September 2025 – 11:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It’s been a while since the last patch, but a few loose ends were still waiting for some love.
So here’s a small but meaningful update!


This patch brings a new language option and a couple of fixes to smooth things out:

  • Japanese translation added!
    This one took a bit of extra care, with plenty of font adjustments to make sure everything looks just right. A big thank you goes out to my sister for the translation.

  • Bugfix: Fragile Victory now properly reduces maximum health by the intended amount.

  • Bugfix: Attract Mode now works as intended.

  • Bugfix: Added missing translation for "Extra Points".

Thanks to the community for the bug reports!

Have fun in the game and ハイスコアを叩き出そう！

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Beat Invaders - Win Depot 1863081
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Beat Invaders - Linux Depot 1863082
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link