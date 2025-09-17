It’s been a while since the last patch, but a few loose ends were still waiting for some love.
So here’s a small but meaningful update!
This patch brings a new language option and a couple of fixes to smooth things out:
Japanese translation added!
This one took a bit of extra care, with plenty of font adjustments to make sure everything looks just right. A big thank you goes out to my sister for the translation.
Bugfix: Fragile Victory now properly reduces maximum health by the intended amount.
Bugfix: Attract Mode now works as intended.
Bugfix: Added missing translation for "Extra Points".
Thanks to the community for the bug reports!
Have fun in the game and ハイスコアを叩き出そう！
