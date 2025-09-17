Hello Riders,

We have released version 1.2.204 today, which mainly improves the backup system for save files and a few other smaller bug fixes, as well as trail changes. You can have a look at the full change log below.

We also worked a lot on netcode improvements over the last few months and we would like to invite you all to a Beta Test on Monday the 22nd of September. The test will start at 12am CEST on a Steam beta branch (Instructions how to join will follow on Monday) and will be live for 24 hours. The improved network code should greatly reduce lag and rollbacks but we would like to get more feedback from the community before we can put it live for everyone. This is also a rare chance to play against the Megagon team as most of us will participate in the test as well.

We would really appreciate it if you could take some time next week to join the test!

All the best,

Your Megagons

PATCH LOG 1.204



Changes

Critical: The game now saves multiple backup save files and creates a new one at the beginning of each day.

Critical: If the main save file can’t be loaded players are now notified and can decide to try again or load the backup save file. If both fails players can choose to reset the game to a clean save or quit the game. Please let us know in our Discord or via support@megagonindustries.com if your backup save game also doesn’t work.

Fixes

Major: Fixed a bug that players could return to a resting spot after crashing inside it.

Minor: Fixed an edge case in which the Recover-UI wasn’t displayed correctly in team mode.

Minor: Fixed bug that the free ride achievement was triggered too early.

Minor: Fixed game stuck on loading screen when a 2nd monitor wasn’t turned on.

Minor: Fixed wrong sound played at the start of trick mode.

Major (Xbox Only): Fixed that the How To Play Screen for the team mode was missing on Xbox.

Minor (Xbox Only): Fixed a bug that the PC input settings were available on console.

