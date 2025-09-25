Ver. 1.1.4 Fixes
This update includes the following improvements and fixes:
Fixed an issue where Snake’s voice lines would sometimes play in English regardless of the selected language settings.
Fixed an issue where some characters and animals would sometimes disappear during certain cutscenes.
Fixed an issue where Snake’s Japanese and English voice lines would swap in certain cutscenes.
Fixed an issue where players could become unable to climb onto rocks at certain moments during the battle with The Pain.
Minor bug fixes and adjustments.
Details on upcoming updates will be communicated once they are finalized.
Thank you for your patience and continued support.
Changed files in this update