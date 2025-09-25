 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20013138 Edited 25 September 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ver. 1.1.4 Fixes

This update includes the following improvements and fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where Snake’s voice lines would sometimes play in English regardless of the selected language settings.

  • Fixed an issue where some characters and animals would sometimes disappear during certain cutscenes.

  • Fixed an issue where Snake’s Japanese and English voice lines would swap in certain cutscenes.

  • Fixed an issue where players could become unable to climb onto rocks at certain moments during the battle with The Pain.

  • Minor bug fixes and adjustments.

Details on upcoming updates will be communicated once they are finalized.
Thank you for your patience and continued support.

