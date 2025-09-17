Welcome back survivors! New additions and fixes that have been made in this newest version.
Added a placeable water tank that allows storing 100 cans of water
Added a crafting timer that speeds up time when you craft items
Added a sound when passing an item into a container or chest
Added different crafting sounds
Added an auto zoom option that when enabled automatically zooms out when aiming (default = on)
Auto-mining now speeds up time
Increased tool tip font size
Updated fishing to now speed up time and slightly increased the chance to get a fish instead of plant fibers
Updated the arrow recipe to use flint instead of stone
Updated shelter collision to be able to see under it when the player is a little further away
Increased the chance for animals to be sleeping
Preformance improvements
