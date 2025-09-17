 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20013122 Edited 17 September 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome back survivors! New additions and fixes that have been made in this newest version.

  • Added a placeable water tank that allows storing 100 cans of water

  • Added a crafting timer that speeds up time when you craft items

  • Added a sound when passing an item into a container or chest

  • Added different crafting sounds

  • Added an auto zoom option that when enabled automatically zooms out when aiming (default = on)

  • Auto-mining now speeds up time

  • Increased tool tip font size

  • Updated fishing to now speed up time and slightly increased the chance to get a fish instead of plant fibers

  • Updated the arrow recipe to use flint instead of stone

  • Updated shelter collision to be able to see under it when the player is a little further away

  • Increased the chance for animals to be sleeping

  • Preformance improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 3364601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link