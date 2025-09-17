 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20012838 Edited 17 September 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Zoom Camera:
Fixed a bug where the camera would stay zoomed in after returning to normal view.
Zoom camera now reveals hidden platforms for all players whenever any player uses it.

Mouse Cursor:
Fixed an issue with the cursor not working correctly when opening and closing menus.

Enemy Drone:
Drones now properly target players along the Y-axis.
Fixed a bug where drones would keep shooting at players even after they died inside the trigger zone.

Level Completion:
All players on a team must now reach the portal for the level to be marked as complete.

Profile Menu:
Added a new profile menu where you can customize your character.

Coins:
Introduced a new collectible currency. Coins can be used to unlock skills and customize your character.

Level Optimization:
Refactored several levels for better performance and smoother gameplay.

Laser Fences:
Rebuilt with base pillars for a cleaner design.
Fixed missing textures on laser fences.

Changed files in this update

