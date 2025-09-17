Zoom Camera:

Fixed a bug where the camera would stay zoomed in after returning to normal view.

Zoom camera now reveals hidden platforms for all players whenever any player uses it.



Mouse Cursor:

Fixed an issue with the cursor not working correctly when opening and closing menus.



Enemy Drone:

Drones now properly target players along the Y-axis.

Fixed a bug where drones would keep shooting at players even after they died inside the trigger zone.



Level Completion:

All players on a team must now reach the portal for the level to be marked as complete.



Profile Menu:

Added a new profile menu where you can customize your character.



Coins:

Introduced a new collectible currency. Coins can be used to unlock skills and customize your character.



Level Optimization:

Refactored several levels for better performance and smoother gameplay.



Laser Fences:

Rebuilt with base pillars for a cleaner design.

Fixed missing textures on laser fences.