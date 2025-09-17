Zoom Camera:
Fixed a bug where the camera would stay zoomed in after returning to normal view.
Zoom camera now reveals hidden platforms for all players whenever any player uses it.
Mouse Cursor:
Fixed an issue with the cursor not working correctly when opening and closing menus.
Enemy Drone:
Drones now properly target players along the Y-axis.
Fixed a bug where drones would keep shooting at players even after they died inside the trigger zone.
Level Completion:
All players on a team must now reach the portal for the level to be marked as complete.
Profile Menu:
Added a new profile menu where you can customize your character.
Coins:
Introduced a new collectible currency. Coins can be used to unlock skills and customize your character.
Level Optimization:
Refactored several levels for better performance and smoother gameplay.
Laser Fences:
Rebuilt with base pillars for a cleaner design.
Fixed missing textures on laser fences.
2Person Playtest ver. 1.4.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update