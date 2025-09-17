This build has not been seen in a public branch.

First of all a big THANK YOU for all the massive Feedback and Support that we received - it showcases how passonate you all are about the god game genre. We know that Fata Deum didn't meet everyone's expectation yet and are gathering all the feedback, balancing it internally and will shape Fata Deum towards the God Game that we are all looking for together with you!

We’re happy to announce that the first patch for Fata Deum is now available in the Beta Branch!

To make sure every update works as smooth as possible for every player we provide the new updates on a specific beta branch first. You can decide to hop onto it or remain on the Default branch that will receive the update as soon as we get the feedback that the beta branch is good and stable.

📢Update Approach:

Beta Branch release first – you can test new changes and provide feedback via the Beta Branch

Default Branch release afterwards – once we confirm everything works, the update will go live for all players in the default branch

Weekly patches/updates – we aim to improve Fata Deum regularly, incorporating your feedback as quickly as possible. In the beginning that means definitely at least (!) weekly patches/fixes. Later when we pick bigger topics it will potentially slow down but increase in depth.

The first patch brings several important fixes that we were able to adress quickly. Of course for the future we have way bigger updates in mind that will incorporate more of your ideas and add more value to the playing experience. Here’s the changelog:

🛠️ Patch Notes v0.1 (Beta)

Adjusted sound design for mortal reactions, lowered voices

Fixed some widescreen issues were menus would clip out of screen

Fixed re-appearing broken throwable objects after loading a game

Fixed bug were newGame was impossible if certain savegames were deleted

Fixed bug were some dialogs (god comments) briefly showed richtext

Resolution setting should not reset itself anymore

Moved some descriptions in Skill tooltips, making the tooltip less wide, lessening out of screen clipping

Further remark to make clear that free will / no action manipulation is a change button not a status quo

🔑 How to access the Beta Branch:

Open your Steam Library Right-click on Fata Deum → Properties Go to the Betas tab Select Open - Beta from the dropdown menu Close the window – Steam will now automatically download the Beta version

We’re excited to hear more of your feedback! Be assured that we work hard on new Patches and Updates to adapt your feedback as soon as possible. Please let us know which improvements you’d like to see in future updates.

Thank you for shaping Fata Deum together with us. 💙