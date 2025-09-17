The longer the stalkers dwell in the North, the more legends and rumors appear in their stories, but are they all true? The wanderers and allies from your faction you pass by in the North can now tell you what happens in the area, whether it's artifact hunting, storming outposts, or something else. However, lately, their stories have started to seem increasingly strange and even eerie. The Zone has begun to reveal hidden fears, reality is distorting, and piercing screams of the unknown echo throughout the night. And more often, the same advice is repeated: don't turn around at the sound of footsteps behind you, don't move, don't answer calls from broken phones. Or… Take a risk and find out where it leads.
In this patchnote, you'll find:
Outposts changes;
Painting of short range detectors;
Exits from Klondike;
Arsenal updates;
Complaint system updates;
Balance and consumable adjustments;
Other improvements.
Outposts changes
Previously, you might not have received rewards from outposts when the eruption began. This has been fixed.
If an outpost event is cancelled by an eruption, the outpost will be captured by the faction with more than 50% capture progress. If there is no such faction, but more than 5 minutes have passed since the boss was killed, the outpost will go to the faction with the most progress.
In both cases, all participants of the event will receive the appropriate reward by mail.
Painting of short range detectors
Added the ability to paint short range detectors — weapon paints are used for this purpose.
Exits from Klondike
New exit points from Klondikes have been added to the Labyrinth.
Arsenal updates
Removal of limits on sales to Arsenal
We have taken into account your feedback regarding the limits on selling resources to Arsen. These restrictions have been removed.
Item price adjustments
Due to the removal of limits on the sale of resources to the Arsenal, it was decided to revise the prices of certain items.
Sale to Arsenal:
Name
Price
Alpha Data Block
60 → 45
Beta Data Block
60 → 45
Gamma Data Block
60 → 45
Lambda Data Block
180 → 150
Flowering Bitterleaf
55 → 65
PDA Spare Parts
13 → 16
Laptop
14 → 12
Remains of Murmur Devices
120 → 100
Chronosphere
200 → 175
Jewelry
45 → 55
Graft of Glowing Skin
6 → 10
Drossel's exchanges:
Crate of Rations (does not drop upon death)
Mutagen
1
Reactor Vessel
1 → 2
Telomerase
1
Solid Metal
1 → 2
Protective Coating
3 → 2
Rotor System
3
Drill
3 → 4
Operational Booster
3
Measuring Equipment
3 → 2
Neurodegenerant
9 → 15
Crate of Rations (drops upon death)
Amber Wormwood
6 → 8
Pack of Bolts
6 → 9
Alpha Group Trackers
12 → 16
Beta Group Trackers
12 → 16
Gamma Group Trackers
12 → 16
Golden Minerals
12 → 20
Mutated Enzymes
12 → 10
Electric Motor
20 → 19
Hellroot
35 → 45
Scarlet Minerals
100 → 130
Purple Minerals
250 → 300
Gnosis
600 → 500
Arsenal's daily tasks
Returned Arsenal's Test Drive task.
It becomes available if you have upgraded at least one weapon at the Arsenal (the quest will not be available if you upgrade attachments).
Paint compensation
In the near future, everyone who lost paints while completing the Test Drive task will receive compensation for those paints.
Complaint system updates
Penalty classification system
The penalty system for violations has been revised. The progression has become smoother, but you will receive longer penalties for serious violations.
If you do not receive any penalties for a long period of time, the progression cycle starts over again.
Update the list of complaints
Updated list of reasons you can complain on:
Offensive content;
Forbidden character name;
Sexualized content;
Illegal content;
Political content;
Unsolicited advertisement;
Gambling or fraud;
Personal data;
Personal account data;
Provocation of ethnic hatred;
Racism, sexism, discrimination.
Complaints on profile
Now you can report a player on their personal profile:
Profile description button — Submit a complaint if the profile description contains insults, provocations, advertising, or other prohibited content. Complaints are not available if the player does not have a description.
Prohibited software button — Report if you suspect a player of using cheats or third-party software. You can only report again after 7 days.
Complaints on emails
You can report a player's email. To report it, go to the email interface and click on the report button.
Balance changes
Consumables adjustments
Reduced types of consumable effects:
Weak boost and Strong boost are merged into Boost.
Strength Improvement and Stamina Improvement are merged into Mobility
Bleeding Protection and Burn Protection are merged into Protection
The changes were made to reduce the number of consumables that need to be used simultaneously to get the maximum bonuses. For example, previously it was necessary to use both Pea Soup and Alcobull to obtain the maximum weight from the sum of Weak and Strong boosts, but now one Pea Soup or Alcobull from the new Boost category is enough.
Due to the reduction in the types of effects, the characteristics of many consumables have been revised. Now, consumables in the affected categories have a bias towards one main property and several (depending on the consumable level) additional properties that are weaker. The main property on average became stronger than the sum of the same properties from the two previously combined categories, while the secondary properties became slightly weaker.
For example, previously a character could gain a maximum of 4.2% vitality from using Weak and Strong 10-level boosts. Now they can gain 4.6% vitality from using a single 10-level boost, which main property is vitality, but the sum of secondary properties will be weaker.
Food now has a bias towards vitality, while drinks have a bias towards speed.
General balance adjustments:
Reduced sway duration after using certain consumables.
Reduced excessive rollback time for some consumables.
All consumables with the following effects: Boost, Protection, Mobility, no longer drop upon death (exception: Industrial Alcohol and consumables from direct sales by the supplier).
Characteristic adjustments
Hemostat
Bleeding: -0.75 → -1.3
Astrixin
Bleeding: -1.13 → -2
Biopatch
Effect type: Bleeding removal → Protection
Comment: The consumable item with the Reinforced Bandage concept was not popular compared to the regular bandage. Therefore, it was decided to change its effect type, focusing on protection.
Burn Cream
Added bullet resistance: 4.5
Strong Burn Cream
Added bullet resistance: 6.3
Arnie Tonic
Carry weight: 10.7 → 18.5
Neurotonic
Carry weight: 12.9 → 21.4
Strength stimulator
Carry weight: 16.1 → 25.7
Ice Cream Cone
Removed speed: 0.7%
Condensed milk
Removed speed: 0.8%
Ice Cream
Removed speed: 0.9%
Jiden EXTRA Energy Drink
Speed: 1.7% → 2%
Chocolate Ice Cream
Removed speed: 1%
Battery Energy drink
Speed: 2% → 2.3%
ATLAS Anabolic Steroid
Speed: 0.9% → 1.7%
Popsicle
Speed: 1.1% → 2.4%
STARK Anabolic Steroid
Speed: 1% → 1.9%
SALT Anabolic Steroid
Speed: 1.3% → 2.3%
Grog
Stamina: 24% → 33.6%
Clarinol
Effect no longer disappears upon death
Desperol
Effect no longer disappears upon death
Epinephrine
Added healing effectiveness: 17.1%
Cubemelon Pulp
Added regeneration: 4.7%
Anomalous Mandarin
Added stamina regeneration: 6.7%
Ozverin
Reaction to laceration: 3.6% → 6.2%
STRIKE
Sway duration after use: 4 seconds → 6 seconds
Children’s Champagne
Poison: 50 → 20
Sparkling Champagne
Poison: 50 → 20
Apple Cider
Poison: 50 → 20
Anomalous Champagne
Poison: 50 → 20
Soviet Champagne
Poison: 50 → 20
Crooked Claw Vodka
Poison: 50 → 20
Altered Cider
Poison: 50 → 20
Frosty Vodka
Poison: 50 → 20
Lingonberry Vodka
Poison: 50 → 20
Geyser Vodka
Poison: 50 → 20
Unforgettable Cocktail
Poison: 50 → 20
Alcobull
Added poison: 20
Juice
Regeneration: 1.8% → 4%
Fried Boar Meat
Removed speed: 1.2%
Fried Piggy Meat
Removed bleeding: -0.63
Fried Mutt Meat
Carry weight: 7.5 → 17.4
Fish Fillet
Removed speed: 1.2%
Pickles
Vitality: 1% → 2.3%
Pureed Vegetables
Healing Effectiveness: 6.7% → 15.4%
Piece of White Bread
Stamina regeneration: 2.7% → 6.3%
Piece of Rye Bread
Stamina: 12% → 28.9%
Mandarin
Vitality: 1.1% → 2.5%
Red Caviar
Vitality: 1.1% → 2.8%
Canine Howl Preserves
Removed speed: 1.3%
Octopus Fresh Salad
Stamina regeneration: 2.7% → 5.9%
Exceptional Beauty
Regeneration: 1.9% → 4.1%
Combat Peas
Removed speed: 1.3%
Ground Dog Meat
Removed speed: 1.3%
Ground Piggy Meat
Vitality: 1.1% → 2.8%
Ground Boar Meat
Carry weight: 8.1 → 18.1
Wort
Removed reaction to laceration: 2.1%
Base Wine
Removed stamina: 12%
Tirage Liqueur
Removed stamina regeneration: 2.7%
Canned Beans
Removed speed: 1.4%
Fish Preserves
Stamina regeneration: 2.8% → 6.4%
Sausage Slices
Regeneration: 2% → 4.5%
Army Crispbread
Stamina: 12.8% → 34.7%
Caviar Sandwich
Vitality: 1.1% → 3%
Salami Sandwich (wheat)
Removed stamina regeneration: 2.8%
Salami Sandwich (rye)
Removed stamina: 12.8%
Meat Preserves
Carry weight: 8.6 → 23.2
Crab Salad
Stamina regeneration: 2.8% → 6.4%
Happy New Year Beans
Regeneration: 2% → 5.3%
Boiled Tuna
Stamina: 13.6% → 31.9%
Tourist's Delights
Stamina: 13.6% → 31.9%
Sprats
Removed speed: 1.5%
Excellent Canned Meat
Removed reaction to laceration: 2.3%
Wine with Sediment
Speed: 1.5% → 3.9%
Doggie Delight Pâté
Stamina: 14.4% → 40.4%
Holiday Punch
Removed stamina: 14.4%
Christmas Beans
Regeneration: 2.3% → 6.2%
Hoof to the Face Meat Jelly
Carry weight: 9.7 → 20.3
American MRE
Stamina: 14.4% → 30.3%
Last Year's Peas
Stamina: 14.4% → 30.3%
Mutant Roast
Removed stamina regeneration: 3.2%
Bean soup
Removed speed: 1.5%
Navy-Style Pasta
Removed reaction to laceration: 2.5%
Millet Porridge with Meat
Carry weight: 9.7 → 20.3
Sweet December Corn
Stamina: 15.2% → 32.4%
Olivier Salad
Removed regeneration: 2.4%
Jolly Lemonade
Stamina: 15.2% → 39.3%
Brine
Speed: 1.6% → 3.3%
Saep
Stamina: 16% → 41.7%
Domestic MRE
Stamina: 16% → 34.4%
Pease Porridge with Meat
Removed reaction to laceration: 2.7%
Aspic
Removed speed: 1.7%
Solyanka
Healing Effectiveness: 9.5% → 30.9%
Garlic Soup
Removed speed: 1.7%
Pea Soup
Removed speed: 1.7%
Nobleman’s Catfish Stew
Stamina regeneration: 3.5% → 9.7%
Tinfoil Hat
Reaction to electricity: 4% → 13%
Subtropics
Reaction to burns: 2.7% → 7.5%
Breakfast of Champions
Vitality: 1.4% → 4.6%
Changes to consumable prices
Item
Price
Hemostat
585 → 644
Vodka
189 → 227
Desperol
2864 → 3150
Clarinol
2824 → 3106
Canned Beans
108 → 151
Piece of White Bread
23 → 32
Piece of Rye Bread
29 → 41
Doggie Delight Pâté
222 → 290
Arnie Tonic
1180 → 1416
Jiden EXTRA Energy Drink
1204 → 1445
Changes to Hideout recipes
Item
Items required
Alcobull
Crooked Claw Vodka: 6 → 3
Unforgettable Cocktail
Altered Cider: 5 → 2
Geyser Vodka
Crooked Claw Vodka: 5 → 2
Jolly Lemonade
Crooked Claw Vodka: 8 → 4
Panacea
Altered Cider: 5 → 2
Other changes
Item
Changes
Arsenal XM8
Damage: 43.7 → 44
SR-3M
Recoil: 0.45 → 0.51
Sig Sauer P320
Reload (base magazine): 2.75 seconds → 2.5 seconds.
Fixed the presence of LD compensation for XM8S.
The Snowstorm, Napalm, and Plantain underbarrel grenades now have characteristics equal to their hand-held equivalents.
Adjusted weight of Overton container (7.85 kg → 9.2 kg).
Adjusted weight of 9А-91 silencer (0.3 kg → 0.496 kg).
Other changes and fixes
Added rumour mechanics to northern locations. Now, at faction bases and in the open world, NPCs can tell you about the area. Everything has its own story!
Fixed a bug where the signal during WRD scanning could be terminated immediately after scanning began.
Updated third-person running animations at speeds above 108%.
Fixed incorrect display of glowing paints in the player profile.
Added ambients to locations: Lyubech-3, Serpentine, Institute.
The Pripyat Streets Assault map has been removed from the list of session maps.
Updated gunshot sounds for DSA-58, SA-58 CTC, FN Fal.
Updated the character landing sound.
Updated model, animations, and interaction sounds for SR-3M.
Updated models of KZS-M and KZS-MU.
Updated models of 5.45×39 calibre muzzles.
Updated models of 5.56×45 calibre muzzles.
The number of players required to complete the warm-up on the [DM] Hospital, [DM] GOST-17, [AR] GOST-17, and [DM] Glass maps has been increased from four to six.
Fixed multiple naming inconsistency bugs related to open world activities.
Fixed multiple translation inconsistency bugs across all languages.
Fixed the translation of several legacy items.
Corrected several minor localization bugs in all languages.
Changed files in this update