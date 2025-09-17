The longer the stalkers dwell in the North, the more legends and rumors appear in their stories, but are they all true? The wanderers and allies from your faction you pass by in the North can now tell you what happens in the area, whether it's artifact hunting, storming outposts, or something else. However, lately, their stories have started to seem increasingly strange and even eerie. The Zone has begun to reveal hidden fears, reality is distorting, and piercing screams of the unknown echo throughout the night. And more often, the same advice is repeated: don't turn around at the sound of footsteps behind you, don't move, don't answer calls from broken phones. Or… Take a risk and find out where it leads.

In this patchnote, you'll find:

Outposts changes;

Painting of short range detectors;

Exits from Klondike;

Arsenal updates;

Complaint system updates;

Balance and consumable adjustments;

Other improvements.

Outposts changes

Previously, you might not have received rewards from outposts when the eruption began. This has been fixed.

If an outpost event is cancelled by an eruption, the outpost will be captured by the faction with more than 50% capture progress. If there is no such faction, but more than 5 minutes have passed since the boss was killed, the outpost will go to the faction with the most progress.

In both cases, all participants of the event will receive the appropriate reward by mail.

Painting of short range detectors

Added the ability to paint short range detectors — weapon paints are used for this purpose.

Exits from Klondike

New exit points from Klondikes have been added to the Labyrinth.

Arsenal updates

Removal of limits on sales to Arsenal

We have taken into account your feedback regarding the limits on selling resources to Arsen. These restrictions have been removed.

Item price adjustments

Due to the removal of limits on the sale of resources to the Arsenal, it was decided to revise the prices of certain items.

Sale to Arsenal:

Name Price Alpha Data Block 60 → 45 Beta Data Block 60 → 45 Gamma Data Block 60 → 45 Lambda Data Block 180 → 150 Flowering Bitterleaf 55 → 65 PDA Spare Parts 13 → 16 Laptop 14 → 12 Remains of Murmur Devices 120 → 100 Chronosphere 200 → 175 Jewelry 45 → 55 Graft of Glowing Skin 6 → 10

Drossel's exchanges:

Crate of Rations (does not drop upon death) Mutagen 1 Reactor Vessel 1 → 2 Telomerase 1 Solid Metal 1 → 2 Protective Coating 3 → 2 Rotor System 3 Drill 3 → 4 Operational Booster 3 Measuring Equipment 3 → 2 Neurodegenerant 9 → 15 Crate of Rations (drops upon death) Amber Wormwood 6 → 8 Pack of Bolts 6 → 9 Alpha Group Trackers 12 → 16 Beta Group Trackers 12 → 16 Gamma Group Trackers 12 → 16 Golden Minerals 12 → 20 Mutated Enzymes 12 → 10 Electric Motor 20 → 19 Hellroot 35 → 45 Scarlet Minerals 100 → 130 Purple Minerals 250 → 300 Gnosis 600 → 500

Arsenal's daily tasks

Returned Arsenal's Test Drive task.

It becomes available if you have upgraded at least one weapon at the Arsenal (the quest will not be available if you upgrade attachments).

Paint compensation

In the near future, everyone who lost paints while completing the Test Drive task will receive compensation for those paints.

Complaint system updates

Penalty classification system

The penalty system for violations has been revised. The progression has become smoother, but you will receive longer penalties for serious violations.

If you do not receive any penalties for a long period of time, the progression cycle starts over again.

Update the list of complaints

Updated list of reasons you can complain on:

Offensive content; Forbidden character name; Sexualized content; Illegal content; Political content; Unsolicited advertisement; Gambling or fraud; Personal data; Personal account data; Provocation of ethnic hatred; Racism, sexism, discrimination.

Complaints on profile

Now you can report a player on their personal profile:

Profile description button — Submit a complaint if the profile description contains insults, provocations, advertising, or other prohibited content. Complaints are not available if the player does not have a description.

Prohibited software button — Report if you suspect a player of using cheats or third-party software. You can only report again after 7 days.

Complaints on emails

You can report a player's email. To report it, go to the email interface and click on the report button.



Balance changes

Consumables adjustments

Reduced types of consumable effects:

Weak boost and Strong boost are merged into Boost.

Strength Improvement and Stamina Improvement are merged into Mobility

Bleeding Protection and Burn Protection are merged into Protection

The changes were made to reduce the number of consumables that need to be used simultaneously to get the maximum bonuses. For example, previously it was necessary to use both Pea Soup and Alcobull to obtain the maximum weight from the sum of Weak and Strong boosts, but now one Pea Soup or Alcobull from the new Boost category is enough.

Due to the reduction in the types of effects, the characteristics of many consumables have been revised. Now, consumables in the affected categories have a bias towards one main property and several (depending on the consumable level) additional properties that are weaker. The main property on average became stronger than the sum of the same properties from the two previously combined categories, while the secondary properties became slightly weaker.

For example, previously a character could gain a maximum of 4.2% vitality from using Weak and Strong 10-level boosts. Now they can gain 4.6% vitality from using a single 10-level boost, which main property is vitality, but the sum of secondary properties will be weaker.

Food now has a bias towards vitality, while drinks have a bias towards speed.

General balance adjustments:

Reduced sway duration after using certain consumables.

Reduced excessive rollback time for some consumables.

All consumables with the following effects: Boost, Protection, Mobility, no longer drop upon death (exception: Industrial Alcohol and consumables from direct sales by the supplier).

Characteristic adjustments

Hemostat Bleeding: -0.75 → -1.3 Bleeding Protection: 10.5% → 9.7%

Regeneration: 1.1% → 0.9% Astrixin Bleeding: -1.13 → -2 Bleeding Protection: 15.8% → 15.6%

Regeneration: 1.5% → 1.4% Biopatch Effect type: Bleeding removal → Protection Duration: 5 seconds → 1800 seconds

Bleeding: -20 → -2.3

Removed instant healing: 5

Regeneration: 10% → 1.5%

Added bleeding protection: 17.5%

Added healing effectiveness: 5.9%

Maximum in slot: 10 → 3

Effect no longer disappears upon death Comment: The consumable item with the Reinforced Bandage concept was not popular compared to the regular bandage. Therefore, it was decided to change its effect type, focusing on protection. Burn Cream Added bullet resistance: 4.5 Resistance to fire: 18.8 → 18.1

Chemical burn protection: 18.8 → 18.1

Burning: -0.5 → -0.75 Strong Burn Cream Added bullet resistance: 6.3 Added regeneration: 1.5%

Burning: -1 → -1.5 Arnie Tonic Carry weight: 10.7 → 18.5 Stamina: 16% → 29.5%

Effect no longer disappears upon death Neurotonic Carry weight: 12.9 → 21.4 Stamina: 19.2% → 34%

Added stamina regeneration: 3.4% Strength stimulator Carry weight: 16.1 → 25.7 Recoil: -3.8% → -3.5%

Removed swaying: -7.5%

Added stamina regeneration: 3.2%

Added stamina: 33.6%

Added speed: 1.1% Ice Cream Cone Removed speed: 0.7% Stamina: 12.9% → 29.3%

Stamina regeneration: 1.5% → 3% Condensed milk Removed speed: 0.8% Stamina: 14.5% → 32%

Stamina regeneration: 1.6% → 3.3%

Effect no longer disappears upon death Ice Cream Removed speed: 0.9% Stamina: 16% → 34.7%

Stamina regeneration: 1.8% → 3.5% Jiden EXTRA Energy Drink Speed: 1.7% → 2% Effect no longer disappears upon death Chocolate Ice Cream Removed speed: 1% Stamina: 17.6% → 37.3%

Stamina regeneration: 2% → 3.8% Battery Energy drink Speed: 2% → 2.3% Stamina regeneration: 4.2% → 4.1%

Added stamina: 28% ATLAS Anabolic Steroid Speed: 0.9% → 1.7% Carry weight: 7 → 19.4

Stamina: 10.4% → 42.7%

Removed stamina regeneration: 2.8% Popsicle Speed: 1.1% → 2.4% Stamina: 20.8% → 36.3%

Stamina regeneration: 2.3% → 3.6% STARK Anabolic Steroid Speed: 1% → 1.9% Carry weight: 8.1 → 21.8

Stamina: 12% → 48% SALT Anabolic Steroid Speed: 1.3% → 2.3% Stamina: 24% → 26.4%

Stamina regeneration: 2.7% → 5.8%

Added carry weight: 18 Grog Stamina: 24% → 33.6% Stamina regeneration: 5.3% → 4.9%

Added speed: 2.7%

Added carry weight: 14.1 Clarinol Effect no longer disappears upon death Desperol Effect no longer disappears upon death Epinephrine Added healing effectiveness: 17.1% Cubemelon Pulp Added regeneration: 4.7% Anomalous Mandarin Added stamina regeneration: 6.7% Added healing effectiveness: 18.1% Ozverin Reaction to laceration: 3.6% → 6.2% Regeneration: -2.5% → 4.7%

Added stamina: 30.4%

Poison: 50 → 40 STRIKE

STOMP Sway duration after use: 4 seconds → 6 seconds Children’s Champagne Poison: 50 → 20 Removed vitality: 2.1%

Added speed: 2.8%

Removed stamina regeneration: 5.3%

Added regeneration: 4.9% Sparkling Champagne Poison: 50 → 20 Removed vitality: 2.2%

Added speed: 3.3%

Removed stamina regeneration: 5.6%

Added healing effectiveness: 22.3% Apple Cider Poison: 50 → 20 Removed stamina: 27.2%

Stamina regeneration: 6% → 7%

Removed vitality: 2.4%

Added speed: 3.9% Anomalous Champagne Poison: 50 → 20 Removed stamina regeneration: 6.3%

Removed vitality: 2.5%

Added speed: 4.5%

Added carry weight: 20.3

Added stamina: 36.8% Soviet Champagne Poison: 50 → 20 Stamina: 30.4% → 39.3%

Removed stamina regeneration: 6.7%

Removed vitality: 2.7%

Added speed: 3.3%

Added regeneration: 7.1% Crooked Claw Vodka Poison: 50 → 20 Removed vitality: 2.7%

Added speed: 3.3%

Stamina regeneration: 6.7% → 8.6%

Healing Effectiveness: 18.1% → 27.4% Altered Cider Poison: 50 → 20 Speed: 3.2% → 4.8%

Stamina: 30.4% → 32.4%

Removed vitality: 2.7%

Added stamina regeneration: 8.6% Frosty Vodka Poison: 50 → 20 Removed stamina: 32%

Stamina regeneration: 7% → 9.7%

Regeneration: 4.9% → 8%

Removed vitality: 2.8%

Added speed: 3.8%

Added carry weight: 19.1 Lingonberry Vodka Poison: 50 → 20 Stamina: 32% → 28.6%

Removed regeneration: 4.9%

Removed vitality: 2.8%

Healing Effectiveness: 19% → 30.9%

Added stamina regeneration: 8%

Added speed: 4.6% Geyser Vodka Poison: 50 → 20 Healing Effectiveness: 19% → 30.9%

Regeneration: 4.9% → 6.8%

Removed vitality: 2.8%

Removed stamina regeneration: 7%

Added stamina: 28.6%

Added speed: 3.8% Unforgettable Cocktail Poison: 50 → 20 Speed: 3.3% → 5.4%

Stamina: 32% → 28.6%

Regeneration: 4.9% → 5.4%

Removed vitality: 2.8%

Added stamina regeneration: 9.7% Alcobull Added poison: 20 Speed: 3.3% → 3.8%

Carry weight: 21.4 → 34.8

Stamina: 32% → 44.2%

Recoil: -5% → -4.5% Juice Regeneration: 1.8% → 4% Effect no longer disappears upon death Fried Boar Meat Removed speed: 1.2% Added regeneration: 4%

Effect no longer disappears upon death Fried Piggy Meat Removed bleeding: -0.63 Added stamina: 26%

Effect no longer disappears upon death Fried Mutt Meat Carry weight: 7.5 → 17.4 Effect no longer disappears upon death Fish Fillet Removed speed: 1.2% Added stamina regeneration: 5.7%

Effect no longer disappears upon death Pickles Vitality: 1% → 2.3% Effect no longer disappears upon death Pureed Vegetables Healing Effectiveness: 6.7% → 15.4% Effect no longer disappears upon death Piece of White Bread Stamina regeneration: 2.7% → 6.3% Effect no longer disappears upon death Piece of Rye Bread Stamina: 12% → 28.9% Effect no longer disappears upon death Mandarin Vitality: 1.1% → 2.5% Red Caviar Vitality: 1.1% → 2.8% Healing Effectiveness: 7.2% → 16%

Effect no longer disappears upon death Canine Howl Preserves Removed speed: 1.3% Stamina: 12% → 27%

Added stamina regeneration: 7%

Effect no longer disappears upon death Octopus Fresh Salad Stamina regeneration: 2.7% → 5.9% Regeneration: 1.9% → 4.9%

Effect no longer disappears upon death Exceptional Beauty Regeneration: 1.9% → 4.1% Vitality: 1.1% → 2.8%

Effect no longer disappears upon death Combat Peas Removed speed: 1.3% Vitality: 1.1% → 2.4%

Added healing effectiveness: 18.9% Ground Dog Meat Removed speed: 1.3% Removed stamina regeneration: 2.7%

Added carry weight: 18.1

Added stamina: 31.8%

Effect no longer disappears upon death Ground Piggy Meat Vitality: 1.1% → 2.8% Stamina: 12% → 27%

Effect no longer disappears upon death Ground Boar Meat Carry weight: 8.1 → 18.1 Removed reaction to laceration: 2.1%

Added regeneration: 4.9%

Effect no longer disappears upon death Wort Removed reaction to laceration: 2.1% Removed speed: 1.3%

Added stamina regeneration: 7%

Added vitality: 2.4%

Effect no longer disappears upon death Base Wine Removed stamina: 12% Stamina regeneration: 2.7% → 7%

Added speed: 2.9%

Effect no longer disappears upon death Tirage Liqueur Removed stamina regeneration: 2.7% Removed regeneration: 1.9%

Added healing effectiveness: 16%

Added stamina: 31.8%

Effect no longer disappears upon death Canned Beans Removed speed: 1.4% Stamina regeneration: 2.8% → 6.4%

Added stamina: 34.7% Fish Preserves Stamina regeneration: 2.8% → 6.4% Removed stamina: 12.8%

Added healing effectiveness: 20.6% Sausage Slices Regeneration: 2% → 4.5% Removed reaction to laceration: 2.2%

Added vitality: 3% Army Crispbread Stamina: 12.8% → 34.7% Stamina regeneration: 2.8% → 6.4% Caviar Sandwich Vitality: 1.1% → 3% Healing Effectiveness: 7.6% → 17.5% Salami Sandwich (wheat) Removed stamina regeneration: 2.8% Regeneration: 2% → 5.3%

Added Healing Effectiveness: 17.5% Salami Sandwich (rye) Removed stamina: 12.8% Regeneration: 2% → 4.5%

Added Healing Effectiveness: 20.6% Meat Preserves Carry weight: 8.6 → 23.2 Stamina: 12.8% → 29.5% Crab Salad Stamina regeneration: 2.8% → 6.4% Vitality: 1.1% → 3% Happy New Year Beans Regeneration: 2% → 5.3% Vitality: 1.1% → 2.6% Boiled Tuna Stamina: 13.6% → 31.9% Stamina regeneration: 3% → 8.2% Tourist's Delights Stamina: 13.6% → 31.9% Vitality: 1.2% → 3.3%

Effect no longer disappears upon death Sprats Removed speed: 1.5% Regeneration: 2.1% → 4.9%

Added stamina regeneration: 8.2% Excellent Canned Meat Removed reaction to laceration: 2.3% Vitality: 1.2% → 2.8%

Added healing effectiveness: 22.3% Wine with Sediment Speed: 1.5% → 3.9% Removed vitality: 1.2%

Added regeneration: 4.9% Doggie Delight Pâté Stamina: 14.4% → 40.4% Removed stamina regeneration: 3.2%

Added healing effectiveness: 20.4% Holiday Punch Removed stamina: 14.4% Stamina regeneration: 3.2% → 7.5%

Removed regeneration: 2.3%

Added speed: 4.2% Christmas Beans Regeneration: 2.3% → 6.2% Vitality: 1.3% → 3% Hoof to the Face Meat Jelly Carry weight: 9.7 → 20.3 Stamina regeneration: 3.2% → 8.1%

Removed reaction to laceration: 2.5%

Added regeneration: 6.6% American MRE Stamina: 14.4% → 30.3% Stamina regeneration: 3.2% → 8.1%

Vitality: 1.3% → 3.8% Last Year's Peas Stamina: 14.4% → 30.3% Regeneration: 2.3% → 6.6%

Vitality: 1.3% → 3.2% Mutant Roast Removed stamina regeneration: 3.2% Added healing effectiveness: 21.9%

Stamina: 14.4% → 43.3%

Vitality: 1.3% → 2.7% Bean soup Removed speed: 1.5% Removed stamina regeneration: 3.2%

Regeneration: 2.3% → 5.6%

Added stamina: 30.3%

Added healing effectiveness: 25.7% Navy-Style Pasta Removed reaction to laceration: 2.5% Vitality: 1.3% → 3.8%

Healing Effectiveness: 8.6% → 21.9%

Added stamina: 30.3% Millet Porridge with Meat Carry weight: 9.7 → 20.3 Stamina: 14.4% → 36.8%

Stamina regeneration: 3.2% → 9.5% Sweet December Corn Stamina: 15.2% → 32.4% Regeneration: 2.4% → 6%

Vitality: 1.3% → 4% Olivier Salad Removed regeneration: 2.4% Vitality: 1.3% → 4%

Stamina regeneration: 3.4% → 7.1%

Added stamina: 39.3% Jolly Lemonade Stamina: 15.2% → 39.3% Reaction to laceration: 3.1% → 9.4%

Speed: 1.6% → 3.3% Brine Speed: 1.6% → 3.3% Stamina regeneration: 3.4% → 8.6%

Reaction to chemical burns: 3.8% → 11.6% Saep Stamina: 16% → 41.7% Vitality: 1.4% → 4.3%

Removed speed: 1.7%

Added healing effectiveness: 20.4% Domestic MRE Stamina: 16% → 34.4% Regeneration: 2.5% → 6.4%

Vitality: 1.4% → 4.3% Pease Porridge with Meat Removed reaction to laceration: 2.7% Carry weight: 10.7 → 32.8

Stamina regeneration: 3.5% → 7.5%

Added stamina: 41.7% Aspic Removed speed: 1.7% Vitality: 1.4% → 3%

Healing Effectiveness: 9.5% → 29.2%

Added regeneration: 6.4% Solyanka Healing Effectiveness: 9.5% → 30.9% Removed stamina: 16%

Regeneration: 2.5% → 6.8%

Vitality: 1.4% → 3.2%

Added stamina regeneration: 6.3% Garlic Soup Removed speed: 1.7% Regeneration: 2.5% → 8%

Vitality: 1.4% → 3.9%

Stamina: 16% → 28.6%

Added healing effectiveness: 21.6% Pea Soup Removed speed: 1.7% Carry weight: 10.7 → 34.8

Regeneration: 2.5% → 6.8%

Removed healing effectiveness: 9.5%

Added vitality: 3.2%

Added stamina: 28.6% Nobleman’s Catfish Stew Stamina regeneration: 3.5% → 9.7% Vitality: 1.4% → 4.6%

Removed speed: 1.7%

Removed bleeding: -0.9

Added carry weight: 19.4

Added regeneration: 5.6% Tinfoil Hat Reaction to electricity: 4% → 13% Speed: 1.7% → 3.8%

Stamina regeneration: 3.5% → 9.7%

Healing Effectiveness: 9.5% → 17% Subtropics Reaction to burns: 2.7% → 7.5% Speed: 1.7% → 3.8%

Stamina: 16% → 52%

Healing Effectiveness: 9.5% → 17% Breakfast of Champions Vitality: 1.4% → 4.6% Removed speed: 1.7%

Carry weight: 10.7 → 29.6

Stamina regeneration: 3.5% → 6.3%

Healing Effectiveness: 9.5% → 26.2%

Regeneration: 2.5% → 5.6%

Added stamina: 20.8%

Changes to consumable prices

Item Price Hemostat 585 → 644 Vodka 189 → 227 Desperol 2864 → 3150 Clarinol 2824 → 3106 Canned Beans 108 → 151 Piece of White Bread 23 → 32 Piece of Rye Bread 29 → 41 Doggie Delight Pâté 222 → 290 Arnie Tonic 1180 → 1416 Jiden EXTRA Energy Drink 1204 → 1445

Changes to Hideout recipes

Item Items required Alcobull Crooked Claw Vodka: 6 → 3 Unforgettable Cocktail Altered Cider: 5 → 2 Geyser Vodka Crooked Claw Vodka: 5 → 2 Jolly Lemonade Crooked Claw Vodka: 8 → 4

Altered Cider: 4 → 2 Panacea Altered Cider: 5 → 2

Other changes

Item Changes Arsenal XM8 Damage: 43.7 → 44 SR-3M Recoil: 0.45 → 0.51

Horizontal recoil: 0.09 → 0.11

The built-in LD compensation in the form of a -25% hip spread has been removed due to the appearance of LD rails on weapons.

Added custom silencer for SR-3 and SR-3M. Sig Sauer P320 Reload (base magazine): 2.75 seconds → 2.5 seconds.

Tactical Reload (base magazine): 2.w5 seconds → 2 seconds. Fixed the presence of LD compensation for XM8S. The Snowstorm, Napalm, and Plantain underbarrel grenades now have characteristics equal to their hand-held equivalents. Adjusted weight of Overton container (7.85 kg → 9.2 kg). Adjusted weight of 9А-91 silencer (0.3 kg → 0.496 kg).





Other changes and fixes