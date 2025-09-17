 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20012592 Edited 17 September 2025 – 09:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The longer the stalkers dwell in the North, the more legends and rumors appear in their stories, but are they all true? The wanderers and allies from your faction you pass by in the North can now tell you what happens in the area, whether it's artifact hunting, storming outposts, or something else. However, lately, their stories have started to seem increasingly strange and even eerie. The Zone has begun to reveal hidden fears, reality is distorting, and piercing screams of the unknown echo throughout the night.  And more often, the same advice is repeated: don't turn around at the sound of footsteps behind you, don't move, don't answer calls from broken phones. Or… Take a risk and find out where it leads.

In this patchnote, you'll find:

  • Outposts changes;

  • Painting of short range detectors;

  • Exits from Klondike;

  • Arsenal updates;

  • Complaint system updates;

  • Balance and consumable adjustments;

  • Other improvements.

Outposts changes

Previously, you might not have received rewards from outposts when the eruption began. This has been fixed.

If an outpost event is cancelled by an eruption, the outpost will be captured by the faction with more than 50% capture progress. If there is no such faction, but more than 5 minutes have passed since the boss was killed, the outpost will go to the faction with the most progress.

In both cases, all participants of the event will receive the appropriate reward by mail.

Painting of short range detectors

Added the ability to paint short range detectors — weapon paints are used for this purpose.

Exits from Klondike

New exit points from Klondikes have been added to the Labyrinth.

Arsenal updates

Removal of limits on sales to Arsenal

We have taken into account your feedback regarding the limits on selling resources to Arsen. These restrictions have been removed.

Item price adjustments

Due to the removal of limits on the sale of resources to the Arsenal, it was decided to revise the prices of certain items.

Sale to Arsenal:

Name

Price

Alpha Data Block

60 → 45

Beta Data Block

60 → 45

Gamma Data Block

60 → 45

Lambda Data Block

180 → 150

Flowering Bitterleaf

55 → 65

PDA Spare Parts

13 → 16

Laptop

14 → 12

Remains of Murmur Devices

120 → 100

Chronosphere

200 → 175

Jewelry

45 → 55

Graft of Glowing Skin

6 → 10

Drossel's exchanges:

Crate of Rations (does not drop upon death)

Mutagen

1

Reactor Vessel

1 → 2

Telomerase

1

Solid Metal

1 → 2

Protective Coating

3 → 2

Rotor System

3

Drill

3 → 4

Operational Booster

3

Measuring Equipment

3 → 2

Neurodegenerant

9 → 15

Crate of Rations (drops upon death)

Amber Wormwood

6 → 8

Pack of Bolts

6 → 9

Alpha Group Trackers

12 → 16

Beta Group Trackers

12 → 16

Gamma Group Trackers

12 → 16

Golden Minerals

12 → 20

Mutated Enzymes

12 → 10

Electric Motor

20 → 19

Hellroot

35 → 45

Scarlet Minerals

100 → 130

Purple Minerals

250 → 300

Gnosis

600 → 500

Arsenal's daily tasks

Returned Arsenal's Test Drive task.

It becomes available if you have upgraded at least one weapon at the Arsenal (the quest will not be available if you upgrade attachments).

Paint compensation

In the near future, everyone who lost paints while completing the Test Drive task will receive compensation for those paints.

Complaint system updates

Penalty classification system 

The penalty system for violations has been revised. The progression has become smoother, but you will receive longer penalties for serious violations.

If you do not receive any penalties for a long period of time, the progression cycle starts over again.

Update the list of complaints

Updated list of reasons you can complain on:

  1. Offensive content;

  2. Forbidden character name;

  3. Sexualized content;

  4. Illegal content;

  5. Political content;

  6. Unsolicited advertisement;

  7. Gambling or fraud;

  8. Personal data;

  9. Personal account data;

  10. Provocation of ethnic hatred;

  11. Racism, sexism, discrimination.

Complaints on profile

Now you can report a player on their personal profile:

  • Profile description button — Submit a complaint if the profile description contains insults, provocations, advertising, or other prohibited content. Complaints are not available if the player does not have a description.

  • Prohibited software button — Report if you suspect a player of using cheats or third-party software. You can only report again after 7 days.

Complaints on emails

You can report a player's email. To report it, go to the email interface and click on the report button.

Balance changes

Consumables adjustments

Reduced types of consumable effects: 

  • Weak boost and Strong boost are merged into Boost.

  • Strength Improvement and Stamina Improvement are merged into Mobility

  • Bleeding Protection and Burn Protection are merged into Protection

The changes were made to reduce the number of consumables that need to be used simultaneously to get the maximum bonuses. For example, previously it was necessary to use both Pea Soup and Alcobull to obtain the maximum weight from the sum of Weak and Strong boosts, but now one Pea Soup or Alcobull from the new Boost category is enough.

Due to the reduction in the types of effects, the characteristics of many consumables have been revised. Now, consumables in the affected categories have a bias towards one main property and several (depending on the consumable level) additional properties that are weaker. The main property on average became stronger than the sum of the same properties from the two previously combined categories, while the secondary properties became slightly weaker.

For example, previously a character could gain a maximum of 4.2% vitality from using Weak and Strong 10-level boosts. Now they can gain 4.6% vitality from using a single 10-level boost, which main property is vitality, but the sum of secondary properties will be weaker.

Food now has a bias towards vitality, while drinks have a bias towards speed.

General balance adjustments: 

  • Reduced sway duration after using certain consumables.

  • Reduced excessive rollback time for some consumables.

  • All consumables with the following effects: Boost, Protection, Mobility, no longer drop upon death (exception: Industrial Alcohol and consumables from direct sales by the supplier).

Characteristic adjustments

Hemostat

Bleeding: -0.75 → -1.3

  • Bleeding Protection: 10.5% → 9.7%

  • Regeneration: 1.1% → 0.9%

Astrixin

Bleeding: -1.13 → -2

  • Bleeding Protection: 15.8% → 15.6%

  • Regeneration: 1.5% → 1.4%

Biopatch

Effect type: Bleeding removal → Protection

  • Duration: 5 seconds → 1800 seconds

  • Bleeding: -20 → -2.3

  • Removed instant healing: 5

  • Regeneration: 10% → 1.5%

  • Added bleeding protection: 17.5%

  • Added healing effectiveness: 5.9%

  • Maximum in slot: 10 → 3

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Comment: The consumable item with the Reinforced Bandage concept was not popular compared to the regular bandage. Therefore, it was decided to change its effect type, focusing on protection.

Burn Cream

Added bullet resistance: 4.5

  • Resistance to fire: 18.8 → 18.1

  • Chemical burn protection: 18.8 → 18.1

  • Burning: -0.5 → -0.75

Strong Burn Cream

Added bullet resistance: 6.3

  • Added regeneration: 1.5%

  • Burning: -1 → -1.5

Arnie Tonic

Carry weight: 10.7 → 18.5

  • Stamina: 16% → 29.5%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Neurotonic

Carry weight: 12.9 → 21.4

  • Stamina: 19.2% → 34%

  • Added stamina regeneration: 3.4%

Strength stimulator

Carry weight: 16.1 → 25.7

  • Recoil: -3.8% → -3.5%

  • Removed swaying: -7.5%

  • Added stamina regeneration: 3.2%

  • Added stamina: 33.6%

  • Added speed: 1.1%

Ice Cream Cone

Removed speed: 0.7%

  • Stamina: 12.9% → 29.3%

  • Stamina regeneration: 1.5% → 3%

Condensed milk

Removed speed: 0.8%

  • Stamina: 14.5% → 32%

  • Stamina regeneration: 1.6% → 3.3%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Ice Cream

Removed speed: 0.9%

  • Stamina: 16% → 34.7%

  • Stamina regeneration: 1.8% → 3.5%

Jiden EXTRA Energy Drink

Speed: 1.7% → 2%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Chocolate Ice Cream

Removed speed: 1%

  • Stamina: 17.6% → 37.3%

  • Stamina regeneration: 2% → 3.8%

Battery Energy drink

Speed: 2% → 2.3%

  • Stamina regeneration: 4.2% → 4.1%

  • Added stamina: 28%

ATLAS Anabolic Steroid

Speed: 0.9% → 1.7%

  • Carry weight: 7 → 19.4

  • Stamina: 10.4% → 42.7%

  • Removed stamina regeneration: 2.8%

Popsicle

Speed: 1.1% → 2.4%

  • Stamina: 20.8% → 36.3%

  • Stamina regeneration: 2.3% → 3.6%

STARK Anabolic Steroid

Speed: 1% → 1.9%

  • Carry weight: 8.1 → 21.8

  • Stamina: 12% → 48%

SALT Anabolic Steroid

Speed: 1.3% → 2.3%

  • Stamina: 24% → 26.4%

  • Stamina regeneration: 2.7% → 5.8%

  • Added carry weight: 18

Grog

Stamina: 24% → 33.6%

  • Stamina regeneration: 5.3% → 4.9%

  • Added speed: 2.7%

  • Added carry weight: 14.1

Clarinol

Effect no longer disappears upon death

Desperol

Effect no longer disappears upon death

Epinephrine

Added healing effectiveness: 17.1%

Cubemelon Pulp

Added regeneration: 4.7%

Anomalous Mandarin

Added stamina regeneration: 6.7%

  • Added healing effectiveness: 18.1%

Ozverin

Reaction to laceration: 3.6% → 6.2%

  • Regeneration: -2.5% → 4.7%

  • Added stamina: 30.4%

  • Poison: 50 → 40

STRIKE
STOMP

Sway duration after use: 4 seconds → 6 seconds

Children’s Champagne

Poison: 50 → 20

  • Removed vitality: 2.1%

  • Added speed: 2.8%

  • Removed stamina regeneration: 5.3%

  • Added regeneration: 4.9%

Sparkling Champagne

Poison: 50 → 20

  • Removed vitality: 2.2%

  • Added speed: 3.3%

  • Removed stamina regeneration: 5.6%

  • Added healing effectiveness: 22.3%

Apple Cider

Poison: 50 → 20

  • Removed stamina: 27.2%

  • Stamina regeneration: 6% → 7%

  • Removed vitality: 2.4% 

  • Added speed: 3.9%

Anomalous Champagne

Poison: 50 → 20

  • Removed stamina regeneration: 6.3%

  • Removed vitality: 2.5%

  • Added speed: 4.5%

  • Added carry weight: 20.3

  • Added stamina: 36.8%

Soviet Champagne

Poison: 50 → 20

  • Stamina: 30.4% → 39.3%

  • Removed stamina regeneration: 6.7%

  • Removed vitality: 2.7%

  • Added speed: 3.3%

  • Added regeneration: 7.1%

Crooked Claw Vodka

Poison: 50 → 20

  • Removed vitality: 2.7%

  • Added speed: 3.3%

  • Stamina regeneration: 6.7% → 8.6%

  • Healing Effectiveness: 18.1% → 27.4%

Altered Cider

Poison: 50 → 20

  • Speed: 3.2% → 4.8%

  • Stamina: 30.4% → 32.4%

  • Removed vitality: 2.7%

  • Added stamina regeneration: 8.6%

Frosty Vodka

Poison: 50 → 20

  • Removed stamina: 32%

  • Stamina regeneration: 7% → 9.7%

  • Regeneration: 4.9% → 8%

  • Removed vitality: 2.8%

  • Added speed: 3.8%

  • Added carry weight: 19.1

Lingonberry Vodka

Poison: 50 → 20

  • Stamina: 32% → 28.6%

  • Removed regeneration: 4.9%

  • Removed vitality: 2.8%

  • Healing Effectiveness: 19% → 30.9%

  • Added stamina regeneration: 8%

  • Added speed: 4.6%

Geyser Vodka

Poison: 50 → 20

  • Healing Effectiveness: 19% → 30.9%

  • Regeneration: 4.9% → 6.8%

  • Removed vitality: 2.8%

  • Removed stamina regeneration: 7%

  • Added stamina: 28.6%

  • Added speed: 3.8%

Unforgettable Cocktail

Poison: 50 → 20

  • Speed: 3.3% → 5.4%

  • Stamina: 32% → 28.6%

  • Regeneration: 4.9% → 5.4%

  • Removed vitality: 2.8%

  • Added stamina regeneration: 9.7%

Alcobull

Added poison: 20

  • Speed: 3.3% → 3.8%

  • Carry weight: 21.4 → 34.8

  • Stamina: 32% → 44.2%

  • Recoil: -5% → -4.5%

Juice

Regeneration: 1.8% → 4%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Fried Boar Meat

Removed speed: 1.2%

  • Added regeneration: 4%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Fried Piggy Meat

Removed bleeding: -0.63

  • Added stamina: 26%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Fried Mutt Meat

Carry weight: 7.5 → 17.4

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Fish Fillet

Removed speed: 1.2%

  • Added stamina regeneration: 5.7%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Pickles

Vitality: 1% → 2.3%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Pureed Vegetables

Healing Effectiveness: 6.7% → 15.4%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Piece of White Bread

Stamina regeneration: 2.7% → 6.3%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Piece of Rye Bread

Stamina: 12% → 28.9%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Mandarin

Vitality: 1.1% → 2.5%

Red Caviar

Vitality: 1.1% → 2.8%

  • Healing Effectiveness: 7.2% → 16%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Canine Howl Preserves

Removed speed: 1.3%

  • Stamina: 12% → 27%

  • Added stamina regeneration: 7%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Octopus Fresh Salad

Stamina regeneration: 2.7% → 5.9%

  • Regeneration: 1.9% → 4.9%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Exceptional Beauty

Regeneration: 1.9% → 4.1%

  • Vitality: 1.1% → 2.8%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Combat Peas

Removed speed: 1.3%

  • Vitality: 1.1% → 2.4%

  • Added healing effectiveness: 18.9%

Ground Dog Meat

Removed speed: 1.3%

  • Removed stamina regeneration: 2.7%

  • Added carry weight: 18.1

  • Added stamina: 31.8%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Ground Piggy Meat

Vitality: 1.1% → 2.8%

  • Stamina: 12% → 27%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Ground Boar Meat

Carry weight: 8.1 → 18.1

  • Removed reaction to laceration: 2.1%

  • Added regeneration: 4.9%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Wort

Removed reaction to laceration: 2.1%

  • Removed speed: 1.3%

  • Added stamina regeneration: 7%

  • Added vitality: 2.4%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Base Wine

Removed stamina: 12%

  • Stamina regeneration: 2.7% → 7%

  • Added speed: 2.9%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Tirage Liqueur

Removed stamina regeneration: 2.7%

  • Removed regeneration: 1.9%

  • Added healing effectiveness: 16%

  • Added stamina: 31.8%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Canned Beans

Removed speed: 1.4%

  • Stamina regeneration: 2.8% → 6.4%

  • Added stamina: 34.7%

Fish Preserves

Stamina regeneration: 2.8% → 6.4%

  • Removed stamina: 12.8%

  • Added healing effectiveness: 20.6%

Sausage Slices

Regeneration: 2% → 4.5%

  • Removed reaction to laceration: 2.2%

  • Added vitality: 3%

Army Crispbread

Stamina: 12.8% → 34.7%

  • Stamina regeneration: 2.8% → 6.4%

Caviar Sandwich

Vitality: 1.1% → 3%

  • Healing Effectiveness: 7.6% → 17.5%

Salami Sandwich (wheat)

Removed stamina regeneration: 2.8%

  • Regeneration: 2% → 5.3%

  • Added Healing Effectiveness: 17.5%

Salami Sandwich (rye)

Removed stamina: 12.8%

  • Regeneration: 2% → 4.5%

  • Added Healing Effectiveness: 20.6%

Meat Preserves

Carry weight: 8.6 → 23.2

  • Stamina: 12.8% → 29.5%

Crab Salad

Stamina regeneration: 2.8% → 6.4%

  • Vitality: 1.1% → 3%

Happy New Year Beans

Regeneration: 2% → 5.3%

  • Vitality: 1.1% → 2.6%

Boiled Tuna

Stamina: 13.6% → 31.9%

  • Stamina regeneration: 3% → 8.2%

Tourist's Delights

Stamina: 13.6% → 31.9%

  • Vitality: 1.2% → 3.3%

  • Effect no longer disappears upon death

Sprats

Removed speed: 1.5%

  • Regeneration: 2.1% → 4.9%

  • Added stamina regeneration: 8.2%

Excellent Canned Meat

Removed reaction to laceration: 2.3%

  • Vitality: 1.2% → 2.8%

  • Added healing effectiveness: 22.3%

Wine with Sediment

Speed: 1.5% → 3.9%

  • Removed vitality: 1.2%

  • Added regeneration: 4.9%

Doggie Delight Pâté

Stamina: 14.4% → 40.4%

  • Removed stamina regeneration: 3.2%

  • Added healing effectiveness: 20.4%

Holiday Punch

Removed stamina: 14.4%

  • Stamina regeneration: 3.2% → 7.5%

  • Removed regeneration: 2.3%

  • Added speed: 4.2%

Christmas Beans

Regeneration: 2.3% → 6.2%

  • Vitality: 1.3% → 3%

Hoof to the Face Meat Jelly

Carry weight: 9.7 → 20.3

  • Stamina regeneration: 3.2% → 8.1%

  • Removed reaction to laceration: 2.5%

  • Added regeneration: 6.6%

American MRE

Stamina: 14.4% → 30.3%

  • Stamina regeneration: 3.2% → 8.1%

  • Vitality: 1.3% → 3.8%

Last Year's Peas

Stamina: 14.4% → 30.3%

  • Regeneration: 2.3% → 6.6%

  • Vitality: 1.3% → 3.2%

Mutant Roast

Removed stamina regeneration: 3.2%

  • Added healing effectiveness: 21.9%

  • Stamina: 14.4% → 43.3%

  • Vitality: 1.3% → 2.7%

Bean soup

Removed speed: 1.5%

  • Removed stamina regeneration: 3.2%

  • Regeneration: 2.3% → 5.6%

  • Added stamina: 30.3%

  • Added healing effectiveness: 25.7%

Navy-Style Pasta

Removed reaction to laceration: 2.5%

  • Vitality: 1.3% → 3.8%

  • Healing Effectiveness: 8.6% → 21.9%

  • Added stamina: 30.3%

Millet Porridge with Meat

Carry weight: 9.7 → 20.3

  • Stamina: 14.4% → 36.8%

  • Stamina regeneration: 3.2% → 9.5%

Sweet December Corn

Stamina: 15.2% → 32.4%

  • Regeneration: 2.4% → 6%

  • Vitality: 1.3% → 4%

Olivier Salad

Removed regeneration: 2.4%

  • Vitality: 1.3% → 4%

  • Stamina regeneration: 3.4% → 7.1%

  • Added stamina: 39.3%

Jolly Lemonade

Stamina: 15.2% → 39.3%

  • Reaction to laceration: 3.1% → 9.4%

  • Speed: 1.6% → 3.3%

Brine

Speed: 1.6% → 3.3%

  • Stamina regeneration: 3.4% → 8.6%

  • Reaction to chemical burns: 3.8% → 11.6%

Saep

Stamina: 16% → 41.7%

  • Vitality: 1.4% → 4.3%

  • Removed speed: 1.7%

  • Added healing effectiveness: 20.4%

Domestic MRE

Stamina: 16% → 34.4%

  • Regeneration: 2.5% → 6.4%

  • Vitality: 1.4% → 4.3%

Pease Porridge with Meat

Removed reaction to laceration: 2.7%

  • Carry weight: 10.7 → 32.8

  • Stamina regeneration: 3.5% → 7.5%

  • Added stamina: 41.7%

Aspic

Removed speed: 1.7%

  • Vitality: 1.4% → 3%

  • Healing Effectiveness: 9.5% → 29.2%

  • Added regeneration: 6.4%

Solyanka

Healing Effectiveness: 9.5% → 30.9%

  • Removed stamina: 16%

  • Regeneration: 2.5% → 6.8%

  • Vitality: 1.4% → 3.2%

  • Added stamina regeneration: 6.3%

Garlic Soup

Removed speed: 1.7%

  • Regeneration: 2.5% → 8%

  • Vitality: 1.4% → 3.9%

  • Stamina: 16% → 28.6%

  • Added healing effectiveness: 21.6%

Pea Soup

Removed speed: 1.7%

  • Carry weight: 10.7 → 34.8

  • Regeneration: 2.5% → 6.8%

  • Removed healing effectiveness: 9.5%

  • Added vitality: 3.2%

  • Added stamina: 28.6%

Nobleman’s Catfish Stew

Stamina regeneration: 3.5% → 9.7%

  • Vitality: 1.4% → 4.6%

  • Removed speed: 1.7%

  • Removed bleeding: -0.9

  • Added carry weight: 19.4

  • Added regeneration: 5.6%

Tinfoil Hat

Reaction to electricity: 4% → 13%

  • Speed: 1.7% → 3.8%

  • Stamina regeneration: 3.5% → 9.7%

  • Healing Effectiveness: 9.5% → 17%

Subtropics

Reaction to burns: 2.7% → 7.5%

  • Speed: 1.7% → 3.8%

  • Stamina: 16% → 52%

  • Healing Effectiveness: 9.5% → 17%

Breakfast of Champions

Vitality: 1.4% → 4.6%

  • Removed speed: 1.7%

  • Carry weight: 10.7 → 29.6

  • Stamina regeneration: 3.5% → 6.3%

  • Healing Effectiveness: 9.5% → 26.2%

  • Regeneration: 2.5% → 5.6%

  • Added stamina: 20.8%

Changes to consumable prices

Item

Price

Hemostat

585 → 644

Vodka

189 → 227

Desperol

2864 → 3150

Clarinol

2824 → 3106

Canned Beans  

108 → 151

Piece of White Bread

23 → 32

Piece of Rye Bread

29 → 41

Doggie Delight Pâté

222 → 290

Arnie Tonic

1180 → 1416

Jiden EXTRA Energy Drink

1204 → 1445

Changes to Hideout recipes 

Item

Items required

Alcobull

Crooked Claw Vodka: 6 → 3

Unforgettable Cocktail

Altered Cider: 5 → 2

Geyser Vodka

Crooked Claw Vodka: 5 → 2

Jolly Lemonade

Crooked Claw Vodka: 8 → 4
Altered Cider: 4 → 2

Panacea

Altered Cider: 5 → 2

Other changes

Item

Changes

Arsenal XM8

Damage: 43.7 → 44

SR-3M

Recoil: 0.45 → 0.51
Horizontal recoil: 0.09 → 0.11
The built-in LD compensation in the form of a -25% hip spread has been removed due to the appearance of LD rails on weapons.
Added custom silencer for SR-3 and SR-3M.

Sig Sauer P320

Reload (base magazine): 2.75 seconds → 2.5 seconds.
Tactical Reload (base magazine): 2.w5 seconds → 2 seconds.

Fixed the presence of LD compensation for XM8S.

The Snowstorm, Napalm, and Plantain underbarrel grenades now have characteristics equal to their hand-held equivalents.

Adjusted weight of Overton container (7.85 kg → 9.2 kg).

Adjusted weight of 9А-91 silencer (0.3 kg → 0.496 kg).


Other changes and fixes

  • Added rumour mechanics to northern locations. Now, at faction bases and in the open world, NPCs can tell you about the area. Everything has its own story!

  • Fixed a bug where the signal during WRD scanning could be terminated immediately after scanning began.

  • Updated third-person running animations at speeds above 108%.

  • Fixed incorrect display of glowing paints in the player profile.

  • Added ambients to locations: Lyubech-3, Serpentine, Institute.

  • The Pripyat Streets Assault map has been removed from the list of session maps.

  • Updated gunshot sounds for DSA-58, SA-58 CTC, FN Fal.

  • Updated the character landing sound.

  • Updated model, animations, and interaction sounds for SR-3M.

  • Updated models of KZS-M and KZS-MU.

  • Updated models of 5.45×39 calibre muzzles.

  • Updated models of 5.56×45 calibre muzzles.

  • The number of players required to complete the warm-up on the [DM] Hospital, [DM] GOST-17, [AR] GOST-17, and [DM] Glass maps has been increased from four to six.

  • Fixed multiple naming inconsistency bugs related to open world activities.

  • Fixed multiple translation inconsistency bugs across all languages.

  • Fixed the translation of several legacy items.

  • Corrected several minor localization bugs in all languages.

