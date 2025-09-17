Thank you for the interest that you have shown in Regista!
With your comments and feedback, you have been delivering through Steam Discussions, Discord and social media, we are delivering a better experience of Regista. We will consistently continue to develop Regista with you, Managers.
Below, you can find the changelog for this day 1 patch.
Changelog
Fixed an issue with follow-up cards overlapping.
Aftermatch event cards will always appear in the first card after the match.
Fixed an issue where a preset tactic is forced back to 4-3-3 after every match.
Fixed a couple of content issues on the cards.
Changed files in this update