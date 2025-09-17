 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20012523 Edited 17 September 2025 – 10:32:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for the interest that you have shown in Regista!

With your comments and feedback, you have been delivering through Steam Discussions, Discord and social media, we are delivering a better experience of Regista. We will consistently continue to develop Regista with you, Managers.

Below, you can find the changelog for this day 1 patch.

Changelog

  • Fixed an issue with follow-up cards overlapping.

  • Aftermatch event cards will always appear in the first card after the match.

  • Fixed an issue where a preset tactic is forced back to 4-3-3 after every match.

  • Fixed a couple of content issues on the cards.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3241941
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3241942
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3241943
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link