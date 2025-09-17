🃏 New mode: The Devil

The deal is sealed. You start the game with an extra $10, but at a price: you won't be able to sell any dominoes for the entire run. A risky choice for those who want to try their luck.

🔥 New boss: The Unstable Flame

An unpredictable adversary that consumes everything in its path. Every time you place a token on the board, another token will be randomly destroyed in your bag. Can you maintain control amidst the chaos?

🛠️Quality and UI improvements

Visual tweaks to the interface for a clearer and smoother experience.

Quality of life improvements to streamline matches and make each run more satisfying.

💀 With The Devil and the Unstable Flame, chance has never been so dangerous. Update the game, face the fire, and prove you can master chaos.