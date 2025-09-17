Change List
Optimized netcode. Issues with bicycle "teleportation" have been eliminated. Also reduced input latency for the client.
Increased the rotation force when tilting the bicycle. Performing tricks in the air is now much easier.
Fix List
Fixed a bug where the restart effect did not play for the Client if the bicycle entered a tunnel in the car location.
Fixed a bug where the Client did not hear the sound of cannon shots.
Fixed a bug where the Host saw a "Waiting for players" message over the loading interface.
