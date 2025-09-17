 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20012075 Edited 17 September 2025 – 08:26:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change List

  • Optimized netcode. Issues with bicycle "teleportation" have been eliminated. Also reduced input latency for the client.

  • Increased the rotation force when tilting the bicycle. Performing tricks in the air is now much easier.

Fix List

  • Fixed a bug where the restart effect did not play for the Client if the bicycle entered a tunnel in the car location.

  • Fixed a bug where the Client did not hear the sound of cannon shots.

  • Fixed a bug where the Host saw a "Waiting for players" message over the loading interface.

Changed files in this update

