Hey Hunters! 🎯👻
Today’s update is a small one, but it should make your hunts a lot smoother (and a little less crash-y 😅).
⚙️ What’s Fixed in v1.1.2:
💥 Darius + Gunpowder crash fixed: he can now blast away without taking the whole game with him.
🌍 Localization fixes: some phrases were a little… cursed. They’ve been properly exorcised.
That’s it for today’s bug-zapping! Keep sending us your reports, ideas, and memes. They help us keep the hunt strong (and hilarious).
Stay sharp, stay spooky,
— The Boogey Hunters Team
Changed files in this update