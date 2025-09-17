 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20011885
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Hunters! 🎯👻

Today’s update is a small one, but it should make your hunts a lot smoother (and a little less crash-y 😅).

⚙️ What’s Fixed in v1.1.2:

  • 💥 Darius + Gunpowder crash fixed: he can now blast away without taking the whole game with him.

  • 🌍 Localization fixes: some phrases were a little… cursed. They’ve been properly exorcised.

That’s it for today’s bug-zapping! Keep sending us your reports, ideas, and memes. They help us keep the hunt strong (and hilarious).

Stay sharp, stay spooky,
— The Boogey Hunters Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3301531
macOS Depot 3301532
Linux Depot 3301533
