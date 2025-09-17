Hello, bug keepers!



After a period of adjustments and optimizations, the wallpaper mode for Bugtopia is now running more stably. We encourage everyone to give it a try and share any issues you encounter with us.

Additionally, players using extended screens may experience some problems. If you run into any after trying, please feel free to report them to us as well. Thank you so much for your support!

If you’ve run into any issues with your save data, please refer to the pinned post in the Steam Discussions or check out our previous announcements: [Urgent Notice]Solution for Save file Issues

Optimizations

Optimized wallpaper mode compatibility

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where wallpaper mode couldn’t be used on the latest version of Windows 11

Fixed a display issue with the bottom UI in wallpaper mode

Bug Reports

If you run into other bugs or issues, you can go to: Settings (bottom-right corner or ESC) → Function → Bug and fill out the bug report form. For tricky or complex issues, feel free to join our Discord! You're also welcome to join our official player community to raise bugs and chat all things buggy with us! Thanks again for your support and for playing Bugtopia!