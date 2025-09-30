Hiya, Captain! Dorimi here with some electrifying news!

I'm SO pumped to finally share this with you! I've been working super hard to bring you my absolute favorite tracks! Let me tell you all about it!!

Dorimi's Selection 01 - Now Available!

Our Third DLC is Here! - That's right! "Dorimi's Selection 01" is out now and ready to rock your world!

7 Exclusive Tracks! - I've packed this DLC with tracks that are super close to my heart! Each one is carefully chosen by yours truly~!

Perfect Fusion of Sound - Get ready for the ultimate blend of intense guitar riffs and delicate melodies! It's like... the best of both worlds, you know?

Special Launch Discount! - Grab it now with 10% off for the next 2 weeks! Seriously, this deal rocks harder than my power chords!



I'm not gonna lie... I'm SO excited for you to experience these tracks! They mean the world to me, and I really hope you'll love them as much as I do~!



Thank you so much for all your support, Captain!



Now go check out Dorimi's Selection 01 and let's rock together!! 🎶