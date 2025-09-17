■ 9/17 2025 EA 23.200 Stable

After a Stable update, older versions of Mods may stop working or behave strangely. If things act up, try disabling Mods once.



[Highlights]

* (Backer Wish) Added race "Centaur".

* (Backer Wish) Added "Larnneire, Listener of the Winds" and "Lomias, Messenger from Vindale".

* (Backer Wish) Reintroduced "Verna, Shadow Witch" as a noble guest in the Eternal Garden.

* (Backer Wish) Added spell "Spear of the Moonlit Night". Added to Miral & Garok’s prizes.

* Updated quest “Negotiation with Darkness.” Added related Home quest content.

* Unlocked Minotaur’s Cave.

* After clearing quest “The Mystery of the Legendary Bag,” Raina and Poina now generate in Specwing.

* Choosing “Sleep” in an NPC’s bed now leads to sharing the bed instead of kicking them out if affection level is high.

* Playing instruments with elemental enchants now inflicts status effects on listeners.

* Added “Weapon Enchant Effect Boost” to Two-Hand skill bonus.

* Added “Reduced Off-Hand Accuracy Penalty” to Dual Wield skill bonus.

* Ability "Dream Larva" now unlocks ability "Mischief" once level reaches a threshold.



[Additions to the Eternal Garden]

* Renovated and renamed map “Somewhere” into “Eternal Garden.” If “Somewhere” was already visited, it regenerates over time. NPCs such as Black Angel, Billy, and Verna are carried over (which can result in multiple Vernas).

* Eternal Garden is disconnected from time, used to host immersion-breaking or timeline-inconsistent content, as well as guest NPCs (Backer Wish). Future quests and unique NPCs planned.

* If “Somewhere” was visited before Eternal Garden is generated, a cassette tape is mailed to Home when loading save data (since it won’t regenerate with the map).

* Added guest registry (book) to Eternal Garden.



[Shield Additions and Changes]

* Added shield enchant “Projectile Guard” to reduce ranged damage.

* Added shield enchant “Indomitable” to prevent one-hit kills.

* Added shield enchant “Parry” to deflect and counter.

* Added shield enchant “Charger” to enhance Rush.

* Added shield enchant “Chivalry” to guard allies near death.

* Added shield enchant “Tyrant of Shields” to enhance Shield Bash.

* Added shield enchant “Counter” to enable riposte on evasion.

* Added enchant “Shadowpierce” to block enemy parry/counter.

* Shield enchants now show icons in tooltips.

* Shields can now roll ability-activation enchants.

* Increased casting failure penalty when equipping shields.

* Slightly raised Shield Bash activation chance; activation also increases chance of triggering shield ability enchants.

* Counter/Parry no longer trigger on hanging residents.

* Added status ailment “Broken Spirit.” Triggered by Indomitable and prevents reactivation for a short time.

* “Chivalry” and “Meat Shield” do not activate against status damage or hanging NPCs.

* On triggering Parry or activation-type shield enchants, success checks now use related skills of the equipped item (e.g. Shield → Shield skill, Martial Weapon → Martial Arts skill).

* Martial weapons can now roll both weapon and shield enchants, and can be rune-engraved.

* All existing shields and martial weapons updated with shield enchants.

* Added “Turtle Shell” (rare drop from Turtles).

* Added “Pollen Shield” (rare drop from Man-Eating Flowers).

* Added “Parrying Dagger” (standard weapon).

* NPCs with visible shields in graphics now spawn with shields equipped.



[New Content]

* Added config option “Do not cancel continuous actions when damage is 0.”

* Added item trait [Crypic] to increase reading/memorization difficulty, applied to rare spellbooks.

* Added material enchants to Cobalt and Topaz.

* Added new PC feat “Plunderer.”

* Added new PC feat “Dismantler.”

* Added portraits for Raina and Poina.

* Added rumors to Raina and Poina.

* Added ★Al-Uud (experimental).

* Added ★Kill Killl Piano (instrument, rare tipping item, method may change).

* Added ★Gould’s Piano (instrument, rare tipping item, method may change).

* Added ★Brush of Dye Removal. Added to Ecopo Merchant’s stock.

* Added Statue of Opatos Bearing the World (furniture).

* Added Mushroom Lamp (furniture).

* Added Streetlight (furniture).

* Added Mailbox (furniture).

* Added Giant Curry (furniture).

* Added Curry Roux (furniture).

* Added Hourglass (furniture).

* Added Banner (furniture).

* Added Throne (furniture). Slightly remodeled Mysilia’s throne room.

* Added Pampas Grass (plant) and Moon-Viewing Dumplings (new food item).

* Replaced horse graphics.

* Added one monster.

* Added two boss monsters.



[Additions and Changes]

* Updated Last Wish (in-game footprint).

* Added the “Beast of Potential” feat to Androids.

* Added the “Power of Earth” feat to Gilbert.

* Gathering action no longer shown on tiles when casting a spell or using an ability.

* Added explanation to Dream Larva tooltip.

* Two-Hand skill bonus “Weapon Enchant Effect Boost” now affects ability enchants, and x key investigation shows post-bonus values.

* Berserk state now nullifies fear, allows only move/attack/shoot/breath actions.

* Captured NPCs with minions now release them.

* Removed Rune Mold from default recipe list, adjusted crafting level.

* Added “Speaks Human Language” tag to Centaur and many other races.

* Yeek’s Cave and Minotaur’s Cave now rarely generate off-species enemies to avoid monotony.

* Removed Axe of Destruction from Miral & Garok prizes.

* Characters now speak lines and play SFX when “Awakening” or “Seventh Sense” activates.

* Pets no longer attack targets involved in PC Mischief/Intimacy.

* Status ailment "Excommunication" now disables divine blessing feats entirely (previously only blocked stats/traits).

* Hitching Post and Throwing Circle no longer trigger while moving by clicking other tiles.

* NPC rare drop levels now scale with NPC level.

* Status info widget always sorts statuses (buffs/debuffs/ailments). Added options “Always Sort” and “Sort Ascending.”

* Abilities with cooldown now display remaining cooldown in status info widget.

* Certain cooldowns now apply to PCs (minimal impact without Mods).

* Performing sets listeners on fire/bleeding/poison now treated as hostile.

* Drunk listeners no longer tire of performances.

* Enchants on instruments always displayed.

* Pressing *x* on gear now shows full enchant names.

* Increased Anatomy experience gain.

* User maps now save reinforcement levels (+, prefixes).

* Hidden items no longer trigger detectors.

* Build mode no longer lists equipped items.

* Moving roof-placed items in build mode keeps them placed (previously unplaced).

* Active stance cancels on death, gene recombination, or removing embedded genes.

* Binoculars usable on world map via right-click.

* Some unique NPCs now have jobs/hobbies.

* “Parry!” and “Flurry!” messages for enemy actions are color-coded.

* Ability “Draw” cannot be used adjacent; prefers facing tiles.

* Adjusted Ancient Mantis Shrimp’s starting enchants.

* Spell Stock bonus from Memorization skill gradually decreases beyond Lv 50.

* Increased spawn rate of red books.

* Shift + mouse wheel raises item placement height further.

* Help → Controls/Shortcuts reorganized and expanded.

* Items cannot be placed in the air.

* Increased Vorpal chance for Dark Child and Dark Master, but 0% if visible to target.

* Chaos Shape default height/weight made smaller (flavor change).

* Updated One-Block Mode: bug fixes, unique NPCs in migrant list scale with Raid Lv, monsters scale by Raid Lv, guild joining, guaranteed early items (sand/water tiles).

* Updated Chinese translation.

* (JP) Improved speech style consistency in unique NPC dialogue.

* (EN) Renamed “little ball” to “little capture ball.”

* (EN) Renamed “The Place Where Winds Rest” to “Where Winds Rest.”



[Fixes]

* Fixed a bug where pressing Tab in build mode opened equipment inventory.

* Fixed a bug where certain NPCs (e.g. Funnels) had broken damage taken multipliers.

* Fixed a bug where if leaving Forest of No Return deepest floor without defeating boss, Nanus could not unlock passage key on regeneration.

* Fixed a bug where height could not be changed when placing items on roof with ALT in build mode.

* Fixed a bug where food consumed before death by poison was not lost.

* Fixed a bug where performance was not interrupted by suffocation damage.

* Fixed a glitch in messages when “Indomitable” or “Fate” feats triggered.

* Fixed a bug where crafting remembered an unavailable item as material.

* Fixed a bug where shopping sometimes failed depending on Windows language setting.

* Fixed a bug where healing spells could not be cast if PC had Mod-granted “Healing Instinct” feat.

* Fixed several errors from missing data after removing Mods from save data.

* (JP) Fixed wrong ID for red book “Memory of the Forest.”

* (JP) Fixed swapped first-person/traits for Raina and Poina.

* Other minor fixes and adjustments.



[Notes]

* Larnneire having two hobbies is intended.

* The Seeker possessing that item is intended (specified by backer).

* Planning to add in-game calendar someday, e.g. “Sister’s Day” for Ylva.

* Currently, main quest content scaling by Fame only affects enemy levels. Traps, swimming requirements, etc. do not scale.