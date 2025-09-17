Guadalcanal missions patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a small patch to the Guadalcanal missions pack to fix some ship positions and missing names for some destroyers.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows DLC 3277220 Depot 3277220
- Loading history…
macOS DLC 3277220 Depot 3277221
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 3939650 Depot 3939650
- Loading history…
macOS DLC 3939650 Depot 3939651
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update