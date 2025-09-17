 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20011513 Edited 17 September 2025 – 08:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We have encountered some problems in the later worlds that are fixed now.

- hanging main loop in some cases when meteor destroys a tile and the defense building is in reach
- hanging main loop when the gas cloud in fungus world is about to disappear

Changed files in this update

