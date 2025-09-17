Dear community, the next major update V0.7.0 is finally complete, and I'm really happy that so many essential topics have been addressed in this update. In the last developer diary, you could already see the core points of the update, but as promised, a few surprises have been added that fit thematically very well into the update.

Loot Visibility in Game

The new version fulfills a community request that has been expressed many times: seeing what drops as loot in the game instead of just collecting bags that are revealed at the end of the map.

Adventure Publication Revision

As announced, the adventure publication process is changing. After an adventure has been validated by the creator with 3 stars, it can be published via the save dialog. Additionally, the adventure information (top left) has been revised to accurately reflect the current state.

Technically, a copy of the current adventure is created upon publication, so subsequent adjustments do not affect the published version. Only when the adventure is republished will it be overwritten.

From now on, rule violations can be reported and described. This allows us to administratively respond to inadmissible content.

Important: Adventures that were already in the release process at the time of the update still need to be validated by the creator with 3 stars and can then be published manually.

League Shop

In preparation for the new league system, the League Token Shop is being introduced, and some of the rewards will be converted to the new tokens so that they can be actively spent in the shop. Even if the current rewards aren't "special" yet, we want to give you the opportunity to collect your first league tokens now.

The next major update will implement the new league system and include a variety of new loot items that can be used to permanently improve units and will also be occasionally offered in the League Token Shop.

User Interface and Game Experience Improvements

This topic has never been raised as a major, important issue, but I've heard in individual conversations that players want a better gaming experience. This particularly affects sound effects, which have received little attention so far.

Both the inventory and the talent tree have received their first overhaul, and each item type now has its own sound effect.

In addition, the minimap interface has been redesigned and the current state of the stars has been added.

Level countdown revised

Over the past few months, it has been repeatedly noted that the 3-second countdown is annoying and has also shifted the times in the replay. From now on, there is no longer a cooldown and the timer no longer runs when the hero moves for the first time or performs a game interaction (e.g., a skill).

New Units

Two new Iguana monsters will be added in the next update. They are simple monsters with slow but relatively strong attacks and lightning damage.

New Room Cosmetic: Hunting Lodge

This is the first cosmetic we plan to offer as a visual enhancement via the Steam Inventory System. Of course, many more cosmetic changes are planned to make fortresses look as unique as possible.

In the coming updates, more new room cosmetics, as well as themes and backgrounds, will be added.

Balancing

As announced, this patch contains significant balancing changes, which primarily strengthen the weaker weapon types, greatsword and bow. As promised, there are very small changes to the Mage Staff's skills, including a complete overhaul of the Cold Ray, which penetrates enemies.

Equipment

Values of newly found Absorb-Armor is increased by ~25%

Traps

damage deviation of base value is reduced from 20% to 5%

Greatsword

Whirlwind: movement speed increased (40% > 75%); damage increased (380% > 440%); cooldown reduced (3s > 2s)

Call for Armor: physical and trap resistances increased when active (15% > 25%)

Call for Resistances: fire, lightning and cold resistances increased when active (15% > 25%)

Threaten: damage reduction increased (35% > 50%)

Bleeding: mana costs reduced (30 > 24); cooldown reduced (8s > 4s); damage increased (680% > 720%)

Stun: cooldown reduced (15s > 12s); damage increased (260% > 320%)

Arctic Spear: cooldown reduced (8s > 6s)

Slash: damage increased (150% > 160%)

Iron Blow: damage increased (240% > 260%)



Bow

Strafe: movement speed increased (60% > 75%); damage increased (360% > 400%); initial mana cost increased (6 > 8)

Dodge: evasion increased when active (16% > 20%); cooldown increased (16s > 20s); duration increased (8s > 12s)

Multishot: cooldown reduced (6s > 4s); damage increased (480% > 600%)

Magic Bubble: damage reduction by resistances is taken into account instead of catching the unreduced damage

Explosive Arrow: mana costs reduced (35 > 32)

Fire Arrow: damage increased (190% > 220%); mana generate increased (7 > 8)

Cold Arrow: damage increased (170% > 200%)



Magestaff

Reactive Armor: reactive attack will only trigger every 0.25 seconds

Cold Ray: ray penetrates monsters and affects all monsters in ray; initial mana costs increased (4 > 8); damage increased (400% > 420%)

Firewall: mana costs increased (8 > 10)

Meteor: mana costs reduced (35 > 30)

Ice Storm: mana costs reduced (50 > 32); duration reduced (10s > 6s); cooldown reduced (20s > 8s); storm pulse interval reduced (2s > 1s)

Further improvements and changes

Unit levels are displayed in the editor.

Damage range of monsters and traps is displayed in the editor.

Strange behavior of monsters at the limit of their maximum range (from the spawn point) has been fixed.

Full player information when clicking on player names in chat clicks

Level change is now recognized after completing a task

Your own castle no longer has an influence on the loot in adventure levels

Adventure levels can now be replayed from a completed adventure

Expansion of the level-up information regarding changes in your own castle

Overlapping SFX when opening and closing the menus for Hero, Blacksmith, and Auction House fixed

Positioning of Iron Maiden and Pillory fixed

Improved fading of walls

Tooltip for dodging after level-up Fixed



Quality Assurance

This major patch was pre-tested for the first time with a small, select group of players who showed great interest and commitment. I'm very grateful that the community initiated this process a few weeks ago – this allowed many bugs to be identified and fixed in advance. I will further improve this process in future major updates and establish an official beta build on Steam. Interested players are welcome to contact me for further details.

Outlook

The next major update will primarily focus on the new league system. This will also include the Bestiary feature announced above, which will allow units to be permanently passively improved and customized.

If you have any ideas or comments, we would be delighted to hear your feedback. I will introduce the Bestiary in more detail in a separate post very soon.

