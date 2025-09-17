Hello there!

September has arrived, the leaves are starting to fall, and with it comes some exciting news: two little houses in Moss Glade are now open!

The Swamp Gnomes, long-time residents of the village, have returned from their summer vacation.

You can now find them hidden around Moss Glade or busy in their tiny homes - good luck spotting them! 🍄🐸

Changelog game version 1.2.2:

🌿 New content in this update:

57 Swamp Gnomes to discover

Two new tiny homes : Boletus House & Pollen House

3 brand-new achievements to unlock



🛠️ What’s improved:

Hints now work for secrets - After finding all frogs, toads, and gnomes, hints will now help you uncover hidden secrets too.

Settings improvements - All gameplay-related options are now visible in the settings screen, including info about the day/night cycle and optional color mode.

Map improvements - Each location now displays exactly what’s still missing, making it easier to track your progress.

Uncle Froger’s quest screen updated - We’ve clarified what needs to be found to complete the game, and added there a list of secret hints.

Main Menu updated - Uncle Froger now has a “!” icon to better highlight the main quest. Website and Discord links are now available directly from the main screen!

Yes! We make our own Discord server, to make your communication even better. We will be showing development progress there, some art stuff and more, so hop in!

Thank you also for over 50 reviews. We’re so happy to see you’re enjoying the game! 💚

Have a good time again in Moss Glade, and see you soon,

Dorota & Aleksander

₍𝄐⩌𝄐₎



