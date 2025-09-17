-Texture optimization
-Improvements to materials when the player transforms into metal or gold to match screen space reflection and provide better reflections (as well as dungeon mirrors)
-Fixed the broken neck of Elsa and Evil Elsa and the buttocks of some NPCs (texture-wise)
-Fixed the texture of Guynelk's arms under his clothes
-The Santa hat is now animated
The Santa hat is now animated and other stuffs
