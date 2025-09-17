What's New (v25.2.10 -> v25.3.6):
Australian state selector in "Create New Team"
Oppo team place names reflect the appropriate Australian state in State & Bush leagues
Add 3 x new 2025 debutants
Fix Deck bug that could unlock players incorrectly when their "Plays Like" counterpart played for multiple teams
Fix confetti animation timing on Grand Final win choking your GPU
Fix AutoPlace suggesting the wrong draftee (Can still happen if your team has very unbalanced OFF / MID / DEF)
Fix AutoPlace using bench spots invalidated by FOCUSED or SINGULAR trait
Fix AutoPlace shifting all 3 draftees to the Bench rather than leaving them in the Tray
Fix exploit that could allow you to avoid being terminated even though you totally deserved it
Fix exploit that could dodge FOCUSED and SINGULAR penalties (limited bench space)
Fix invalid team data causing hang on Load Game screen
Fix drafting in post-season before START button is clicked
Fix DELIST button popping up during AutoPlace + Future Preview
Fix Deck unlock cards being partially hidden when clicking
Escape key / "close" action now exits keyboard navigation loop that can occur if app loses focus during a keyboard operation
Load Game screen shows Magnificence levels
Changed files in this update