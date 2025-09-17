 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20011226 Edited 17 September 2025 – 07:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's New (v25.2.10 -> v25.3.6):

  • Australian state selector in "Create New Team"

  • Oppo team place names reflect the appropriate Australian state in State & Bush leagues

  • Add 3 x new 2025 debutants

  • Fix Deck bug that could unlock players incorrectly when their "Plays Like" counterpart played for multiple teams

  • Fix confetti animation timing on Grand Final win choking your GPU

  • Fix AutoPlace suggesting the wrong draftee (Can still happen if your team has very unbalanced OFF / MID / DEF)

  • Fix AutoPlace using bench spots invalidated by FOCUSED or SINGULAR trait

  • Fix AutoPlace shifting all 3 draftees to the Bench rather than leaving them in the Tray

  • Fix exploit that could allow you to avoid being terminated even though you totally deserved it

  • Fix exploit that could dodge FOCUSED and SINGULAR penalties (limited bench space)

  • Fix invalid team data causing hang on Load Game screen

  • Fix drafting in post-season before START button is clicked

  • Fix DELIST button popping up during AutoPlace + Future Preview

  • Fix Deck unlock cards being partially hidden when clicking

  • Escape key / "close" action now exits keyboard navigation loop that can occur if app loses focus during a keyboard operation

  • Load Game screen shows Magnificence levels

