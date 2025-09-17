Australian state selector in "Create New Team"

Oppo team place names reflect the appropriate Australian state in State & Bush leagues

Add 3 x new 2025 debutants

Fix Deck bug that could unlock players incorrectly when their "Plays Like" counterpart played for multiple teams

Fix confetti animation timing on Grand Final win choking your GPU

Fix AutoPlace suggesting the wrong draftee (Can still happen if your team has very unbalanced OFF / MID / DEF)

Fix AutoPlace using bench spots invalidated by FOCUSED or SINGULAR trait

Fix AutoPlace shifting all 3 draftees to the Bench rather than leaving them in the Tray

Fix exploit that could allow you to avoid being terminated even though you totally deserved it

Fix exploit that could dodge FOCUSED and SINGULAR penalties (limited bench space)

Fix invalid team data causing hang on Load Game screen

Fix drafting in post-season before START button is clicked

Fix DELIST button popping up during AutoPlace + Future Preview

Fix Deck unlock cards being partially hidden when clicking

Escape key / "close" action now exits keyboard navigation loop that can occur if app loses focus during a keyboard operation