 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20011224 Edited 18 September 2025 – 02:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve cleaned up the following bugs:

  • Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, opening the front door would make the game unplayable.

Thank you for your bug reports and cooperation!

We hope you continue to enjoy your cleaning adventures ✨

Changed files in this update

Depot 3833931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link