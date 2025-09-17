 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20011159
Update notes via Steam Community
The Minister – Update Notice | Stat Adjustments

Dear players,

After reviewing feedback and observing gameplay, we found that our previous stat settings were too conservative. As a result, players who invested significant effort into synthesizing high-rarity traits did not feel adequately rewarded.

To address this, we have made the following adjustments:

Adjustments

Significantly increased the stat values of SSR (Immortal) and UR (Sacred) tags to better reflect player effort and deliver a stronger sense of achievement.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where certain “Defeat” quests did not grant rewards properly.

Additions

Added new synthesis methods for the traits Unpredictable and Outlaw.

We hope this update enhances your sense of achievement when synthesizing high-rarity traits and ensures smoother quest experiences.

💬 Community:

QQ Group: 983443471

Discord: https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy

—— LALALA GAMES

