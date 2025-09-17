The Minister – Update Notice | Stat Adjustments
Dear players,
After reviewing feedback and observing gameplay, we found that our previous stat settings were too conservative. As a result, players who invested significant effort into synthesizing high-rarity traits did not feel adequately rewarded.
To address this, we have made the following adjustments:
Adjustments
Significantly increased the stat values of SSR (Immortal) and UR (Sacred) tags to better reflect player effort and deliver a stronger sense of achievement.
Fixes
Fixed an issue where certain “Defeat” quests did not grant rewards properly.
Additions
Added new synthesis methods for the traits Unpredictable and Outlaw.
We hope this update enhances your sense of achievement when synthesizing high-rarity traits and ensures smoother quest experiences.
