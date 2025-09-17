Made some changes to how selecting buildings works, hopefully this will fix the selection bug, but it needs testing
Reduced the amount of units and made all units slightly stronger
Increased health of economy units to reduce tower effiency
Economy units (builders and plunderers) no longer attack, they just cower in fear (stand still) when an enemy is too close
Removed extra unit upgrades
Slightly adjusted combat unit logic to increase FPS
Adjusted building costs, unit costs and starting resources
Please report any bugs, feedback or requests on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/tsmeD5QwEM
Changed files in this update