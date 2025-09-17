 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20011104
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Made some changes to how selecting buildings works, hopefully this will fix the selection bug, but it needs testing

  • Reduced the amount of units and made all units slightly stronger

  • Increased health of economy units to reduce tower effiency

  • Economy units (builders and plunderers) no longer attack, they just cower in fear (stand still) when an enemy is too close

  • Removed extra unit upgrades

  • Slightly adjusted combat unit logic to increase FPS

  • Adjusted building costs, unit costs and starting resources

Please report any bugs, feedback or requests on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/tsmeD5QwEM

