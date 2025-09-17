Political Arena Unstable 0.12 Notes
- Ironman/Steam Achievements added
- Point tracking added to character creator. Cannot enable achievements going over point allotment.
- Committee windows now show a breakdown of the issues under the committee’s jurisdiction.
- Vote window post-vote recap now features a party breakdown
– Further improvements to vote window tracking to address vote discontinuity issues.
- Major performance fixes to loading: times reduced by ~10x.
- Performance fixes to save/load system
- Autosave system implemented.
Changed depots in unstable branch