This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Political Arena Unstable 0.12 Notes

- Ironman/Steam Achievements added

- Point tracking added to character creator. Cannot enable achievements going over point allotment.



- Committee windows now show a breakdown of the issues under the committee’s jurisdiction.



- Vote window post-vote recap now features a party breakdown



– Further improvements to vote window tracking to address vote discontinuity issues.



- Major performance fixes to loading: times reduced by ~10x.



- Performance fixes to save/load system



- Autosave system implemented.