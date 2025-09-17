 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20011021 Edited 17 September 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Political Arena Unstable 0.12 Notes

- Ironman/Steam Achievements added 

- Point tracking added to character creator. Cannot enable achievements going over point allotment. 

- Committee windows now show a breakdown of the issues under the committee’s jurisdiction.

- Vote window post-vote recap now features a party breakdown

– Further improvements to vote window tracking to address vote discontinuity issues. 

- Major performance fixes to loading: times reduced by ~10x. 

- Performance fixes to save/load system

- Autosave system implemented. 

Changed depots in unstable branch

View more data in app history for build 20011021
Windows Depot 1670927
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link