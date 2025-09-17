Artifact Gameplay

• Brand new feature: discover, conquer, and defend ancient Artifacts

• If you hold it, you can wield previously unobtainable powers

• Upgrade your Subportal to discover and join in

General

• [new] Subspace exploration percentage is now shown in the Subportal, the overview button, and the subspace details page

• [new] Subspaces can now be fully backed up and restored, instead of just the player and base buildings. This adds more fault tolerance in case of a server crash or malfunction. It's currently in use with the new Artifacts and could later extend to weekly events and more

• [tune] Corrected some incorrect translations. @Lordwind

• [tune] Possibly improved Win+D focus change. @Yuhiu

• [tune] Shows a message on the premium purchase page if Steam overlays are disabled globally, not just when a purchase attempt fails

• [tune] Traders are more rare again, but offer deals that surpass those of the Marketplace

• [tune] Some hull enhancements or tier-ups showed the wrong duration. @Tobsucht

• [tune] Empty skill slots can no longer be dragged in the Shipyard

• [tune] Improved Compendium starter guide text and order. @EclipseYue

• [tune] Controller can now trigger the quick action at the Subportal and works properly with the Marketplace at the Flagship

• [tune] Buffs are now visible to everyone if a player with a buff jumps into a Subspace

• [tune] Unified UI button code for consistent behavior

• [tune] Level info button (bottom right corner) now looks more like a button, since it is clickable

• [tune] Tractor beam client-side prediction no longer kicks in if out of range. @Henry

• [tune] Gate Keeper no longer takes hull damage from the Fracture skill if obscured. @--__--

• [tune] Corrected UI layout for pinned technology group overview. @Sakuya

• [tune] Subportal upgrades are now accessible from all Subspaces, not just from home. @--__--

• [fix] Chat translations with some symbols failed to translate. @Lordwind

• [fix] Fixed an issue parsing text with higher-range letters (for example, Chinese)

• [fix] Subspaces no longer expire too early. @Lordwind

Technical

• Improved logging system performance for game and server, mostly on the server (Phase 1/2)

• Started work on a custom performance profiler to improve performance and energy efficiency

• Improved network connection negotiation code and reduced memory footprint

• Many other fixes and improvements throughout the codebase