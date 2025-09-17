 Skip to content
17 September 2025 Build 20010839 Edited 17 September 2025 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
+ Language fixes
+ Right mouse key allow read item properties
+ Light optimizations AI
+ Fix: printing invalid item with repair/trap
+ Minor bug fixes
+ Editor: Ammo_ignore code

