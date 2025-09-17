 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 September 2025 Build 20010829 Edited 17 September 2025 – 06:32:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Big thanks to Yoora for reporting the bug with the Brush size slider, it’s all fixed in this update! ^^ Sorry for the oversight!

Also, shoutout to Boo for the updated Ukrainian translation, thanks for the corrections! :D

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3426091
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3426092
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link