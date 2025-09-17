The wait is over. Crypt Robbery is now live on Steam.

Step into a world where every shadow hides a secret, and every sound could be your last. This horror-survival experience blends psychological dread with cinematic tension—crafted for players who crave immersion, fear, and discovery, persevere and survive in difficult games

🔪 Key Features

• 🎮 Survival mechanics and puzzle-based progression

• 🎮 Atmospheric environments with dynamic lighting and sound

• 🌍 Available in English, Spanish, Russian, Chinese (Simplified), and Romanian

• 🧠 Branching three endings based on your choices and gameplay

• 🏆 28 achievements designed to reward curiosity, courage, and consequence

• 📖 Guide now live [Steam Community :: Guide :: CRYPT ROBBERY - MAIN STORY - TEXT GUIDE]

🧑‍💻 Developer Note

Hi! I'm Ionel (John), and I'm the solo developer behind Crypt Robbery. This is my first game ever—a short, creepy experience built with love, fear, and a lot of late nights.

Thank you for playing Crypt Robbery. It genuinely makes me happy to know you're exploring the world I created.

🗣️ Localization Info

The game supports multiple languages via Steam depots. To play in Spanish, Romanian, Russian, or Chinese (Simplified), simply switch your Steam client language and restart the platform. The game will automatically load the matching localization.

🎮 Controller Support

Controller support will arrive in a future patch. Thanks for your patience!

🎮 Mac & Linux

Support planned for the near future.

🧭 Need Help?

If you get stuck during your journey, check out the spoiler-free guide available on the Steam Community. It’s designed to help you progress without ruining the atmosphere.

🧠 If You Enjoy the Game

Please consider leaving a review or sharing your experience—it helps more than you know.

Thank you for supporting indie games.

—Ionel,

Dad Games Construct Ltd