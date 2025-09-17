Releasing version 3.1.0! Some improvements, changes for comfort, additions, extras, etc. Each of the changes for nerds to read:

Performance improvements: resolved excessive CPU usage and severe stuttering. Note: on some computers, there are still cases of severe fps drops.

Graphical changes - post-processing: visual adjustments that give the game a cleaner look.

Mechanics changes: smoother head bobbing; visual warning when holding a bit; Einstein now sacrifices bits automatically, without the need to burn them one by one manually; troll hole updated, added an anti-dumbs barrier.

Bug fixes: several issues reported by the community have been resolved, ensuring more consistent gameplay. These are the main ones: bits clipping through the floor, emotes with white texture, subscribe button for the Plebe with Prime perk with incorrect collision, videos freezing or losing audio, one of Einstein's lines of dialogue incorrect, and hitting a shot causing the enemy to teleport in custom mode.

Henchman changed: The henchman who turns off your light has been changed to match the humorous tone of the other henchmen. But still jumpscary.

New “mini-part”: Like the beer competition, another small, hidden part has been added to the game, a “lovely” part. 😘

New achievements: five more achievements have been added, most of which were suggested by the players themselves.

It's a “definitive version,” but that doesn't mean there won't be more patches or additions in the future. I'm always listening to feedback. Thank you for playing and supporting the project!