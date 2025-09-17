[Update Overview]:

Added [Stone Prayer Hall] which can restore Stone reserves! Fixed the issue where disciples wouldn't go out after marking.

[Update Content]

1. Fixed issue where recruited disciples were level 1.

2. Fixed abnormal disciple stats after loading a save.

3. Fixed occasional stuck issue during Secret Realm exploration.

4. Fixed some trait descriptions.

5. One-click mark optimization: Can now mark all visible non-dungeon and non-Secret Realm fog tiles.

6. Fixed issue where Internal Affairs Office could be upgraded indefinitely.

7. Fixed issue where equipment comparison could compare equipment from other disciples.

8. Fixed issue where tiles couldn't be explored and displayed "Li Ruotong".

9. Fixed issue where expelling a challenging disciple caused tile challenge abnormalities.

10. Fixed issue where a disciple could use two cave dwellings simultaneously.

11. Optimization: Disciples breaking through cannot migrate cave dwellings to prevent accidental clicks losing breakthrough progress.

12. Optimization: Cave Dwelling UI refresh performance.

13. Fixed some monster skills.

14. Fixed trait [Great Decayed Azure Blood Body].

15. Fixed trait [Cultivate Nature Practice Qi].

16. Fixed trait [Following Longevity Clear Thought].

17. Fixed trait [Longevity Shield].

18. Fixed trait [Year Shield].

19. Fixed trait [Mortal Lifespan Slightly Longer].

20. Fixed trait [Premature Death Omen].

21. Fixed traits [Good Life Extender] 1-5.

22. Fixed traits [Breakthrough Benefits Longevity] 1-5.

23. Fixed trait [Heaven Does Not Grant Fate].

24. Fixed trait [Nourishing Longevity with Pills].

25. Fixed trait [Heaven Envies Talent].

26. Fixed trait [Longevity Star's Gaze].

27. Fixed trait [Life Stealing].

28. Fixed trait [Life Probing].

29. Fixed trait [Heaven Born Earth Nurtured].

30. Fixed [Return Cycle] series traits.

31. Fixed Oblivion prompt display.

32. Fixed Breakthrough Pill tooltip value display error.

33. Fixed unable to build Lumberjack Fields and Quarries on Spirit Wood and Divine Stone.

34. Fixed issue where [Demon-Shattering Holy Blood Body] affected multiple disciples.

35. Fixed disciple lifespan issue; disciples in recruitment no longer age.

36. Fixed some issues causing inability to load/save or ascend due to traits.

37. Fixed some issues causing inability to load/save or ascend due to lair terrain level invalidation.

38. Fixed issue where Altars couldn't build Villages.

39. Fixed issue where Abyss could be explored (Abyss is an unexplorable, unbuildable [Wall]).

40. Fixed issue where high-level equipment decomposition yielded no Stone.

41. Fixed issue where Internal Affairs Office dispatched more disciples than the limit.

42. Fixed issue where disciples wouldn't explore at 4x speed.

43. Fixed issue where disciples wouldn't explore marked tiles even when exploration priority was set and conditions were met.

45. Optimization: Check on login if disciples are illegally occupied by tiles.

46. Optimization: Some resource icon optimizations.

47. New Content: Building [Stone Prayer Hall].

48. New Content: Tile Resource [Prayer Power].

49. New Celestial Pivot Item: [Stone Prayer Hall].

50. New Work Assignment: [Pray].

61. Fixed: Issue where duplicate calculations in base work efficiency caused excessively fast speed.